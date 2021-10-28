LAFD's staff shortage during fire season causing firefighters to worry

Polk Fire Rescue’s newest class of firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics wrapped up their three-week orientation last week with a graduation ceremony. But before that, they were trained on all medical and fire suppression equipment that is used during emergency responses. During their rigorous orientation, they must complete multiple driving courses, extraction, and live-fire exercises. And while they are on to complete their four-week field training shifts, a new class of 20 firefighters will begin next week.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO