Public Safety

LAFD's staff shortage during fire season causing firefighters to worry

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFD is facing staffing shortages, which have...

Female firefighters call for LAFD chief’s resignation

A coalition of female firefighters and advocates released a demand letter to Mayor Eric Garcetti, denouncing Los Angeles Fire Department’s culture of “rampant sexism, racism and abuse in the ranks that women and minorities routinely face.”. They called for the removal of LAFD’s lead authority, Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OCFA firefighters burned out by overtime as hot, windy fire season arrives

Understaffed and straining to keep up with overtime demands, Orange County Fire Authority firefighters are exhausted and “dreading” the hot, blustery fire season. Firefighters are being forced to work longer, grueling shifts to make up for vacancies, causing family problems, anxiety and sleep deprivation. The shortage is mostly in firefighter/paramedics and captains.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Ten seasonal Con Fire control workers become firefighter recruits

CONCORD, CALIF., (October 30, 2021) – Contra Costa Fire Protection District’s seasonal fire control worker Crew 12 is proving a great path to firefighting careers. Ten Crew 12 members joined Con Fire’s Academy this month as firefighter recruits. Con Fire’s firefighter academy training program, facilities and curriculum earned re-accreditation by...
CONCORD, CA
Polk Fire Rescue’s newest class of firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics

Polk Fire Rescue’s newest class of firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics wrapped up their three-week orientation last week with a graduation ceremony. But before that, they were trained on all medical and fire suppression equipment that is used during emergency responses. During their rigorous orientation, they must complete multiple driving courses, extraction, and live-fire exercises. And while they are on to complete their four-week field training shifts, a new class of 20 firefighters will begin next week.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Public Safety
Wildland Firefighters Battling Homelessness During Seasonal Work

This year has been especially bad regarding fires, with some towns requiring complete evacuation due to the danger. Unfortunately, it appears wildland firefighters face another threat as well: homelessness. Yahoo! News recently published a report on the growing problem firefighters face of low pay and few options regarding affordable housing....
HOMELESS
Firefighters battle combine fire

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – Firefighters were called to a spot near Rantoul yesterday to fight a fire that broke out on a combine. The fire happened on County Road 3200 N. at County Road 1100 E. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the front of the combine and no one was hurt. Firefighters […]
RANTOUL, IL
Indianapolis firefighter injured during call to structure fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters blocked off the street area near South Holmes Avenue and West Washington Street while responding to what turned out to be a trash fire in the basement of a building. Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the fire Thursday night on the city’s near west side. Fire officials did say […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ann Arbor firefighters extinguish garage fire on city’s west side

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Fire Department extinguished a garage fire on the 3100 block of Dexter Ave. on Tuesday. At 3:02 p.m., a still alarm alerted crews to the fire in the detached garage. Engine 1-3 arrived at the scene and swiftly put out the blaze with assistance from Scio Township Fire Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
LA fire commissioner calls for LAFD Chief Terrazas to be replaced

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles fire commissioner called on Mayor Eric Garcetti to remove Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas for allegedly ignoring allegations of racism, sexism, retaliation and abuse endured by women at the department, according to a letter obtained Wednesday by City News Service. Commissioner Rebecca...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LAFD Fire Drone Exhibition

Westridge Trailhead in Brentwood on November 4 at 12 p.m. The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) will present an in-person exhibition of fire drone technology–used to combat fires and identify any governmental or residential parcels that are in violation of brush fire regulations–at the Westridge Trailhead in Brentwood on November 4 at 12 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA

