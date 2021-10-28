CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

​PSG looking at Leeds winger Raphinha after Neymar reference

By Ansser Sadiq
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePSG are the latest team to show an interest in Leeds United star Raphinha. The Brazilian winger is one of the most exciting players in the Leeds first team at present. However, the...

www.tribalfootball.com

Related
go955.com

Soccer-PSG’s Neymar back in squad for Marseille trip

PARIS (Reuters) – Paris St Germain’s Neymar has recovered from a groin injury and could be reunited with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in attack against bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille on Sunday. The Brazil forward, who missed PSG’s 3-2 Champions League home win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday, did...
UEFA
goal.com

Neymar World Cup comments were misinterpreted, says PSG team-mate Marquinhos

The Brazilian has jumped to the defence of his compatriot amid question marks over his long-term future in the game. Neymar's much-discussed comments on his participation in the 2022 World Cup were misinterpreted, according to his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Marquinhos. PSG broke the world transfer record when they acquired Neymar...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

PSG 'join Liverpool in race for Leeds winger Raphinha with Neymar putting in a word to the Parisian club hierarchy' about signing the fellow Brazil international attacker

Paris Saint-Germain are showing an interest in Leeds winger Raphinha, according to reports, as the Brazilian continues to be linked with some of Europe's top teams including Liverpool. The 24-year-old has impressed at the start of this season and is one of Marcelo Bielsa's go-to players, netting three times in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti is out for the next FOUR weeks after sustaining hip injury in Le Classique... but Sergio Ramos could return to training next week as he looks to finally make his debut in France

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is expected to be out for four weeks after sustaining a hip injury during their clash with Marseille on Sunday. Verratti sustained the injury during PSG's 0-0 draw with Marseille in this weekend's Le Classique. As a result, he will most likely miss Italy's World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Northern Ireland next month.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Neymar in decline? Brazilian’s form a concern for PSG

Paris (AFP) – While Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have dominated the headlines for Paris Saint-Germain this season, Neymar’s recent form has become a source of concern in the French capital. The Brazilian has scored just one goal in eight games since the campaign began, and that was a penalty...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

PSG Mercato: Paris SG in the Race for Leeds United Forward Raphinha as Possible Kylian Mbappé Replacement

Paris Saint-Germain wants to extend Kylian Mbappé; that’s Plan A. However, the capital club needs backup plans to replace the 22-year-old should he depart this summer. There are various candidates that PSG will have on their target list as possible replacements. According to TEAMtalk, the Ligue 1 side could be in the race for Leeds United winger Raphinha, as Neymar Jr. has put in a good word for the 24-year-old.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

What's happened to Neymar? PSG No. 10 is in worst form since joining Ligue 1 giants

Disappointing. Transparent. Ghostly. Average. You can probably think of a few more ways to describe Neymar's season so far -- in fact, these are actually kind words in regards to the performances the Brazil international has been putting up for Paris Saint-Germain, as some fans are far more extreme in criticism of their No. 10.
SOCCER
UC Daily Campus

The PSG Report: Paris marches into Germany, looks to stay atop of Group A

German side RB Leipzig will host French giant Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the Red Bull Arena in matchday four of the UEFA Champions League. This is how things currently stand in Group A: PSG sits in first place with seven points and a goal differential of +3. Reigning English champion Manchester City sits one point behind the Parisians with six total points and a goal difference of +5. Belgian side Club Brugge occupies the third spot in the group, with a point total of four and a goal difference of -3. Finally, Leipzig sits in last place with zero points, and a goal difference of -5.
UEFA
Tribal Football

RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch: Ref wanted Neymar's autograph

RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch has claimed referee Andreas Ekberg of wanted an autograph from PSG star Neymar. The two sides drew 2-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday. "I have the impression that referees decide in favour of the big teams instead of the small ones," Marsch said at his post-game press conference.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool and Ajax reach Champions League last 16, PSG denied at death

Liverpool and Ajax kept up their perfect records in the Champions League this season to qualify for the last 16 on Wednesday, while a Paris Saint-Germain side missing Lionel Messi were held by RB Leipzig. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool blew Atletico Madrid away in a whirlwind start at Anfield, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scoring in the first 21 minutes to secure a 2-0 win against opponents who finished with 10 men. Atletico's Brazilian defender Felipe was sent off for a foul on Mane before half-time, as the 2019 Champions League winners made it four wins out of four in Group B. Liverpool are now guaranteed to top the group, sitting seven points clear of Porto with two games remaining, while Atletico are another point back in third.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Raphinha embraces chaos of Leeds’ structureless system to thrive in Premier League

Sunday afternoon’s Premier League meeting between Norwich City and Leeds United was the kind of listless, shapeless football match two teams can succumb to when their respective coaches are desperately trying to instil a system or playing style which, for whatever reason, just isn’t sticking.Norwich are one of the poorest sides the division has seen in its almost 30-year history, of that there is no doubt, and their inability to compete with opponents week-after-week on a physical level is difficult to watch. They are slower, weaker, and possess less stamina than seemingly everybody they face, like a flyweight boxer who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo saves Manchester United once again with late leveller

Cristiano Ronaldo once again got Manchester United out of jail in the Champions League as the veteran’s stoppage-time strike secured a scarcely deserved point at Atalanta Having wrapped up comeback wins against Villarreal and the Italians at Old Trafford, the 36-year-old rose to the occasion in Bergamo as he saved under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side from defeat.Ronaldo had already levelled once at the Gewiss Stadium, where Josip Ilicic’s strike went underneath David De Gea at the start of a first half that ended with the forward firing home from Bruno Fernandes’ exceptional backheel.Who else?#MUFC | #UCL pic.twitter.com/qVm830bwfG— Manchester United (@ManUtd)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Bleacher Report

Cristiano Ronaldo, GF Georgina Rodriguez Announce She Is Pregnant with Twins

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez announced Thursday they're expecting twins. "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. "Our hearts are full of love—we can't wait to meet you." The couple have a three-year-old daughter, Alana, and Ronaldo has three other children who...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Watch: Neymar clatters Ander Herrera after being nutmegged in training

Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar, evidently loves a bit of showboating, but not if it comes at his expense. Many times we’ve seen the Brazilian flick balls over the heads of opponents, or use incredible skills to bamboozle any defender that is in his way. In training with his club mates,...
SOCCER

