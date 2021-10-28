​Arsenal remain interested in Gladbach midfielder Zakaria

Cristiano Ronaldo once again got Manchester United out of jail in the Champions League as the veteran’s stoppage-time strike secured a scarcely deserved point at Atalanta Having wrapped up comeback wins against Villarreal and the Italians at Old Trafford, the 36-year-old rose to the occasion in Bergamo as he saved under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side from defeat.Ronaldo had already levelled once at the Gewiss Stadium, where Josip Ilicic’s strike went underneath David De Gea at the start of a first half that ended with the forward firing home from Bruno Fernandes’ exceptional backheel.Who else?#MUFC | #UCL pic.twitter.com/qVm830bwfG— Manchester United (@ManUtd)...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO