Premier League

​Arsenal remain interested in Gladbach midfielder Zakaria

By Ansser Sadiq
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal are still keen on signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria. The defensive anchorman, who also plays for the Swiss national team, is someone the Gunners have been monitoring for some...

www.tribalfootball.com

