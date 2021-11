The Lewis & Clark Library plans to host their 15th annual National Endowment for the Arts Big Read in November featuring the poetry book An American Sunrise by Joy Harjo. "Big Read is a chance for the community to get together and read the same book and share their thoughts on that book and the ideas that they found, and have that shared community feeling of experiencing the same thing...and then getting together to talk about it," said Library Director John Finn, adding, "It is a program that is put on by the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. We're one of the very few organizations in the country that have had fifteen consecutive grants, and we're really proud of that. Suzanne Schwitchenberg, our Adult Services Librarian, makes that happen every year."

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO