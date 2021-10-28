Nifty News: Wolf snaps up Punk, Disney NFTs, Economist mag cover fetches $422K...

Disney's Just Beyond series just unveiled some new comic covers for their show. R.L. Stone and executive producer Seth Grahame-Smith are excited for audiences to see even more of their work. The family-friendly horror launched on the platform back on October 13th. Now, fans will get the chance to see even more of the world they're building via these comic covers. Comics pros like Irene Flores, Christian Ward, Diego Galindo, Sarah Stern, and Jorge Corona all lent their talents to this project. Each episode is covered here and seeing the concepts play out in this format is a fun treat. All of those graphic novels have their own twists and turns, but you get a good idea of what the protagonists are facing down below. Self-discovery and supernatural worlds are natural fits in a horror story and there are witches, ghosts, and aliens to contend with in Just Beyond.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO