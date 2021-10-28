Kathy Hilton Opens Up About Raising Her Kids at the Waldorf Astoria

Ever feel like you just can't relate to celebrities? Well, you're not alone! Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the October 2021 receipts that prove stars are nothing like us… We're sure anyone who's parented a teenager can confirm that locating them sometimes can be a difficult feat. While some moms and dads might resort to calling friends or sending text messages to confirm their kid's whereabouts, Kathy Hilton took a different route. The socialite and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star used to call a New York City tabloid newspaper to track down daughter Paris Hilton when she went out partying. "I used to call the city desk at the New York Post. I would call the city desk and say at 1 in the morning, 'Excuse me, hi, it's Kathy Hilton. Uh, do you by any chance know Paris, where she is right now?'" Kathy revealed on the SiriusXM's podcast "Lunch with Bruce," Page Six reported on Oct. 6. Kathy continued, "This is the way I lived for years… My husband [Rick Hilton] had to get up and work in the morning. So eventually he'd go to sleep. But I was up waiting all night."

