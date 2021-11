Miami football picked up its first win in the ACC last weekend with a narrow 31-30 upset over No. 18 NC State, but that may not be enough to cool Manny Diaz’s hot seat. It appears Diaz’s fate was all but sealed in the Hurrcanes’ 2-4 start, given Miami athletic director Blake James’ noncommittal comments about the head coach prior to the game. After Miami came away victorious, Late Kick with Josh Pate pondered where the Hurricanes go from here in regards to Diaz’s future and the consensus replacement.

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO