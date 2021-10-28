Shop the City Guide: New York City

New York City. DD25 - stock.adobe.com

Home to millions of trendsetters, creatives and young entrepreneurs, New York City is a place where fashion and style comes to life every single day. Densely packed with unique personalities, there’s a reason that New York holds a special place both for those who live there and who visit.

And with many different neighborhoods to consider, each with their own charm, the city holds a unique energy that both inspires and is inspired by the entire globe – an energy that keeps New York Men and Women setting the trends.

According to New York retail managers, when it comes to jewelry, the key to capturing a New Yorker’s attention is versatility. New Yorkers are always on the go – whether traveling locally or abroad or going from daytime meetings to evening cocktails – and when they shop for jewelry, they are looking for pieces that are easy to wear but still special.

“Being a New York City retailer, I have served both local and international clients,” said one store manager. “New Yorkers like what they like. So often in other areas of the country, women and men either want the same thing that their neighbors or they are looking to get a piece with purpose of showing it off. With New Yorkers, they buy pieces of jewelry to please themselves.”

With a clear, likeminded outlook on style and an innovative approach to design, it’s not surprising that Roberto Coin’s versatile designs have long struck a chord with New York shoppers. With its North American headquarters residing in New York and a global state of mind for inspiration, Roberto Coin has always had a special connection to New Yorkers.

In fact, always innovative in design, Roberto Coin’s gold medallions, paperclip chain link necklaces and zipper tassel necklaces have been some of the most popular jewelry pieces for New York Women in the last year.

“There are so many different women in New York and the Roberto Coin brand has something for every woman,” said one retail manager. “Whether you’re taking care of a family, going to the office or meeting friends for cocktails, you can wear a piece of Roberto Coin.”

Stylist, Cannon said currently the style of the NYC jewelry shopper is largely focused on being “super chic, super modern and practical at the same time.” This particular consumer, he said knows all the current trends, so she is looking for a tailored, opulent and sophisticated look.

“Think modern with a twist,” said Cannon of the NYC shopper. “They also tend to love a bold fashion flare moment for their evening and weekend wear.”

Looking forward, Cannon said he sees the trends emerging in this region include maximalism, layering, androgynous dressing, women wearing tailored suits and oversized blazers, as well as colorful monochromatic looks.

Roberto Coin’s NYC Must-See’s:

King Cole Bar at the St Regis Hotel

Two E 55th St, between Madison and 5th Ave

In a city full of cocktail bars, the King Cole Bar continues to stand above the rest with its combination of old New York and modern luxuries. Claiming to have invented the Bloody Mary in 1934, this iconic bar has hosted celebrities including Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon and Joe DiMaggio.

Warwick Hotel Courtesy Image.

Warwick Hotel

65 W 54th St, (6th Ave between 54th and 55th Sts)

Built by media tycoon William Randolph Hearst in 1926, the Warwick Hotel offers its rich heritage alongside all the amenities and a personalized stay that is unparalleled. Located just a few blocks from Central Park and shops on Fifth Avenue, guests are able to enjoy all that New York has to offer when staying here.

Bloomingdale’s

1000 Third Avenue 59th St and Lexington Ave

Taking up nearly an entire block on the upper east side, this hundred-year-old iconic shopping experience is a favorite for those looking to shop both trendy and luxury designers. It isn’t unheard of to spend an entire day here exploring the store’s expansive offerings from fine jewelry to footwear.

Observation Deck at 30 Rock

Rockefeller Plaza, 30, between 5th and 6th Ave and 49th and 50th Sts

Sitting 70 stories above the city at Rockefeller Center, the views at the top of the Rock Observation Deck are the best in the city. We especially love visiting during the holidays to get a take in the iconic annual Christmas tree and see Central Park covered in snow.

Ellen’s Stardust Diner

1650 Broadway, at 51st St

Home to the world-famous singing waitstaff and some of the best diner food in the city, Ellen’s Stardust Diner is a multi-level ‘50s-themed restaurant that is a favorite for theatre lovers. Located on Broadway, the diner is a perfect pre-show visit.

Henri Matisse. Young Sailor II. Courtesy Image.

MOMA

11 W 53rd St, between 5th and 6th Ave

The first museum devoted to art of the modern, The Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) is packed with extraordinary exhibitions and collections of modern and contemporary art. Inside this beloved institution, visitors will find pieces from Salvador Dali, Frida Kalo and Henri Matisse alongside always rotating collections of work from new artists.

Saks Fifth Avenue

611 5th Ave, between 49th and 50th Sts

While shopping from Roberto Coin’s collections, plan for lunch at L’Avenue – one of the trendiest restaurants in NYC, offering its dinners haute French cuisine in a tastefully designed atmosphere.

Benoit (Alain Ducasse restaurant)

60 W 55th St, between 5th and 6th Ave

Modeled after the original Paris location, Alain Ducasse’s restaurant Benoit is a contemporary French bistro located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. Perfect for dinner, Benoit is the New Yorker’s escape to Paris if only for one night.

Russian Tea Room. Courtesy Image.

Russian Tea Room

150 W 57th St, between 6th and 7th Ave

Globally renowned and beloved by New Yorkers and visitors for over 90 years, The Russian Tea Room is a New York institution that has been called “magical and enchanting.” Known for its spectacular menu and opulent ambiance, every visit is an unforgettable experience.