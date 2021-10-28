CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Shop the City Guide: New York City

By Fairchild Studio
WWD
WWD
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QnwaR_0cf2D33i00
New York City. DD25 - stock.adobe.com

Home to millions of trendsetters, creatives and young entrepreneurs, New York City is a place where fashion and style comes to life every single day. Densely packed with unique personalities, there’s a reason that New York holds a special place both for those who live there and who visit.

And with many different neighborhoods to consider, each with their own charm, the city holds a unique energy that both inspires and is inspired by the entire globe – an energy that keeps New York Men and Women setting the trends.

According to New York retail managers, when it comes to jewelry, the key to capturing a New Yorker’s attention is versatility. New Yorkers are always on the go – whether traveling locally or abroad or going from daytime meetings to evening cocktails – and when they shop for jewelry, they are looking for pieces that are easy to wear but still special.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EX9hm_0cf2D33i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0YYB_0cf2D33i00

“Being a New York City retailer, I have served both local and international clients,” said one store manager. “New Yorkers like what they like. So often in other areas of the country, women and men either want the same thing that their neighbors or they are looking to get a piece with purpose of showing it off. With New Yorkers, they buy pieces of jewelry to please themselves.”

With a clear, likeminded outlook on style and an innovative approach to design, it’s not surprising that Roberto Coin’s versatile designs have long struck a chord with New York shoppers. With its North American headquarters residing in New York and a global state of mind for inspiration, Roberto Coin has always had a special connection to New Yorkers.

In fact, always innovative in design, Roberto Coin’s gold medallions, paperclip chain link necklaces and zipper tassel necklaces have been some of the most popular jewelry pieces for New York Women in the last year.

“There are so many different women in New York and the Roberto Coin brand has something for every woman,” said one retail manager. “Whether you’re taking care of a family, going to the office or meeting friends for cocktails, you can wear a piece of Roberto Coin.”

Stylist, Cannon said currently the style of the NYC jewelry shopper is largely focused on being “super chic, super modern and practical at the same time.” This particular consumer, he said knows all the current trends, so she is looking for a tailored, opulent and sophisticated look.

“Think modern with a twist,” said Cannon of the NYC shopper. “They also tend to love a bold fashion flare moment for their evening and weekend wear.”

Looking forward, Cannon said he sees the trends emerging in this region include maximalism, layering, androgynous dressing, women wearing tailored suits and oversized blazers, as well as colorful monochromatic looks.

Roberto Coin’s NYC Must-See’s:

King Cole Bar at the St Regis Hotel

Two E 55th St, between Madison and 5th Ave

In a city full of cocktail bars, the King Cole Bar continues to stand above the rest with its combination of old New York and modern luxuries. Claiming to have invented the Bloody Mary in 1934, this iconic bar has hosted celebrities including Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon and Joe DiMaggio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJ3Y5_0cf2D33i00
Warwick Hotel Courtesy Image.

Warwick Hotel

65 W 54th St, (6th Ave between 54th and 55th Sts)

Built by media tycoon William Randolph Hearst in 1926, the Warwick Hotel offers its rich heritage alongside all the amenities and a personalized stay that is unparalleled. Located just a few blocks from Central Park and shops on Fifth Avenue, guests are able to enjoy all that New York has to offer when staying here.

Bloomingdale’s

1000 Third Avenue 59th St and Lexington Ave

Taking up nearly an entire block on the upper east side, this hundred-year-old iconic shopping experience is a favorite for those looking to shop both trendy and luxury designers. It isn’t unheard of to spend an entire day here exploring the store’s expansive offerings from fine jewelry to footwear.

Observation Deck at 30 Rock

Rockefeller Plaza, 30, between 5th and 6th Ave and 49th and 50th Sts

Sitting 70 stories above the city at Rockefeller Center, the views at the top of the Rock Observation Deck are the best in the city. We especially love visiting during the holidays to get a take in the iconic annual Christmas tree and see Central Park covered in snow.

Ellen’s Stardust Diner

1650 Broadway, at 51st St

Home to the world-famous singing waitstaff and some of the best diner food in the city, Ellen’s Stardust Diner is a multi-level ‘50s-themed restaurant that is a favorite for theatre lovers. Located on Broadway, the diner is a perfect pre-show visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqioG_0cf2D33i00
Henri Matisse. Young Sailor II. Courtesy Image.

MOMA

11 W 53rd St, between 5th and 6th Ave

The first museum devoted to art of the modern, The Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) is packed with extraordinary exhibitions and collections of modern and contemporary art. Inside this beloved institution, visitors will find pieces from Salvador Dali, Frida Kalo and Henri Matisse alongside always rotating collections of work from new artists.

Saks Fifth Avenue

611 5th Ave, between 49th and 50th Sts

While shopping from Roberto Coin’s collections, plan for lunch at L’Avenue – one of the trendiest restaurants in NYC, offering its dinners haute French cuisine in a tastefully designed atmosphere.

Benoit (Alain Ducasse restaurant)

60 W 55th St, between 5th and 6th Ave

Modeled after the original Paris location, Alain Ducasse’s restaurant Benoit is a contemporary French bistro located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. Perfect for dinner, Benoit is the New Yorker’s escape to Paris if only for one night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34xqx5_0cf2D33i00
Russian Tea Room. Courtesy Image.

Russian Tea Room

150 W 57th St, between 6th and 7th Ave

Globally renowned and beloved by New Yorkers and visitors for over 90 years, The Russian Tea Room is a New York institution that has been called “magical and enchanting.” Known for its spectacular menu and opulent ambiance, every visit is an unforgettable experience.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWD

‘Stranger Things’ Retail Stores to Open in New York City, Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. “Stranger Things” is giving fans a new immersive experience. The hit Netflix TV show is opening pop-up shops in New York City and Los Angeles on Nov. 6 — which is also “Stranger Things” Day — in its first retail venture. Fans will be able to experience the show’s “Upside Down” world with exclusive merchandise and interactive photo moments.More from WWDKendall Jenner's Most Fashionable Moments'Sex and the City' Reboot Fashion Moments: See the PhotosThe Most Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes “We are always looking for new and innovative ways to let ‘Stranger Things’ fans see themselves...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Drone Displays Are Part of Ralph Lauren’s Holiday Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Ralph Lauren is in the holiday spirit. The company is introducing a new global campaign today designed to celebrate a return to festive dressing.More from WWDThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021Halloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesBTS' Fashion Moments From Their MTV Unplugged Performance The campaign, which features the holiday collection for men, women and children, will be featured online and in stores, the latter of which will share the message through everything from specialized regional events to pop-up hospitality offerings. This month, Ralph Lauren will host a series of holiday-themed drone light shows in select...
BUSINESS
WWD

Artist Brendan Murphy’s ‘Frozen With Desire’ Sculpture Lands in the Vault at Saks

Click here to read the full article. The Vault at Saks Fifth Avenue is welcoming 517 carats worth of diamonds, in the form of a spaceman. On Thursday, artist Brendan Murphy will introduce his newest sculpture, “Frozen With Desire” to the retailer’s fine jewelry and watch department. The piece, which stands at 42 inches, is one of the most diamond-intensive artworks in existence, incorporating more than 6,200 diamonds set in platinum. Murphy collaborated with South African artist Johnathan Schultz, who contributed his expertise working with diamonds and precious metals. The piece is also embellished with inspirational words and phrases, scrawled across...
DESIGN
WWD

A Ballet Costume Designer on the Rise

Click here to read the full article. Lauren Starobin was still enrolled in college earlier this year when her big break came. In in the heat of lockdown, Starobin — a former dancer — was called with 72 hours notice to create costumes for some of ballet’s best-known talents. And in the months since, Starobin has been steadily churning out modernist designs for some of ballet’s blue-chip choreographers and dance festivals.More from WWDIris Apfel, Whoopi Goldberg Attend 25th Annual ACE AwardsOver the Moon x Brock Collection Bridal Spring 2022Backstage at Gucci RTW Spring 2022 Contemporary designers dedicated to dance costumes are few...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Bloomingdale, NY
City
Paris, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Lexington, NY
City
Madison, NY
New York City, NY
Government
WWD

15 Latine Fashion and Beauty Influencers to Know

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to diversity efforts, influencers are helping fashion and beauty companies move the needle forward. Greater representation of Latine talent is key as companies commit to working with influencers of all racial backgrounds. Already, some influencers say, progress has been made.More from WWDKendall Jenner's Most Fashionable Moments'Sex and the City' Reboot Fashion Moments: See the PhotosThe Most Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes “We’ve come far,” said Pam Arias, who has worked with luxury brands such as Chanel, Cartier, Chopard and Tom Ford Beauty. “There’s definitely more representation these days because now, people are being...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action Benefit Slated for Nov. 10 to 13

Carrie Bradshaw’s pink tulle skirt, which she wears in the opening sequence, is one of the most defining fashion moments in “Sex and the City.” Just in time for the reboot, titled “And Just Like That…,” fans will have the chance to buy the celebrated look donated by stylist Patricia Field from Nov. 10 to 13 for Housing Works’ 18th annual Fashion for Action fundraiser. The outfit is one of three looks donated by Field, who is also gifting custom-made studded shorts for the cause.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Hervé by Hervé Léger Takes on the Athleisure Category

Click here to read the full article. Hervé Léger has introduced a new athleisure collection for resort called Hervé by Hervé Léger with the aim of courting a younger customer. Embodying a casual aesthetic with active-inspired offerings, the collection pays homage to Léger’s signature bandage design element.More from WWDIris Apfel, Whoopi Goldberg Attend 25th Annual ACE AwardsOver the Moon x Brock Collection Bridal Spring 2022Backstage at Gucci RTW Spring 2022 Christian Juul Nielsen, creative director of Hervé Léger, explained that Hervé Léger’s signature collection actually dresses girls from 14 to 70 years old. “Our clients have the widest [age] range. The idea...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

London’s Machine-A Unveils Vintage Retail Project Machine-B With Byronesque

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Fashion boutique Machine-A is partnering with Byronesque, an e-commerce brand that specializes in contemporary vintage clothes, on a vintage-focused retail concept called Machine-B. Launching on Nov. 4, it will feature a curated selection of around 80 vintage pieces sourced by Byronesque from Rick Owens between 2002 to 2013, Maison Martin Margiela between 1988 to 2008, Raf Simons between 1998 to 2008, As Four between 1999 to 2005 and Gareth Pugh between 2006 to 2015. These will go on sale alongside the seasonal offerings from emerging and established designers inside the store.More from WWDDelivering...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henri Matisse
Person
Salvador Dali
Person
Joe Dimaggio
Person
Alain Ducasse
WWD

Zegna Lab, a New Retail Concept, Opens in SoHo

Click here to read the full article. Ermenegildo Zegna unveiled a new retail concept in New York City on Tuesday. Called Zegna Lab, the 570-square-foot space in SoHo is designed to provide an interactive experience that will change on a monthly basis. The store, at 265 Lafayette Street between Prince and Spring Streets, will highlight special collections, launches, capsules and exclusive products. For the opening, it offers the Zegna Icons collection including the overshirt, Triple Stitch sneaker and an array of knitwear from the fall 2021 collection.More from WWDErmenegildo Zegna Men's Spring 2022Ermenegildo Zegna Men's Fall 2021Backstage at Ermenegildo Zegna Men's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Hermès Opens Pop-up Gym Experience in Brooklyn

Against all likelihood, Hermès has headed for Brooklyn to open something of a branded jungle gym. The French house has opened an installation in Williamsburg called HermèsFit. Forget working out with therabands and stainless steel weights, though. Through Sunday, fans and customers can book special exercise experiences featuring Hermès scarves, which have been applied to boxing bags and inspired new yoga sequences. Those with more of a taste for jewelry can participate in a “kickboxing with bracelets” class that incorporate Hermès’ classic enamel Clic Clac bangle designs.
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

Delivering Good Raises Over $1.3 Million at Annual Gala

Click here to read the full article. NEW YORK — Delivering Good raised over $1.3 million at its annual gala Wednesday night at the Ziegfeld Ballroom here. The numbers are expected to go higher once the online auction closes Nov. 12.More from WWDA Look At Michael Bastian's First Brooks Brothers CollectionBTS' Fashion Moments From Their MTV Unplugged PerformanceRalph Lauren to Become Official Outfitter of the Australian Open This year’s event, which had the theme “The Power of Family,” honored three of the organization’s partners for their contributions to communities in need. The Ralph Lauren Corp. was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award, SAP...
CHARITIES
WWD

Pat Cleveland Walks First L.A. Runway Show for Julia Clancey

Click here to read the full article. Pat Cleveland walked her first Los Angeles runway Wednesday night at Kornit Fashion Week. She brought her signature freestyle dance-walk to designer Julia Clancey’s disco fever resortwear show at the Pacific Stock Exchange in downtown L.A., wearing a sequin-embellished caftan made using Kornit’s digital printing machines.More from WWDGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone LeighSofia Richie, Scott Disick Celebrate Asos, Life Is Beautiful PartnershipPeter Dundas D7 Collection “Julia is a delight. It’s like a surprise I’ve been wanting to happen in my life because my Halston is gone and there were no more caftans coming my...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Midtown Manhattan#New York Men#New Yorkers#North American
WWD

Gucci Holds Changemakers Summit at Crenshaw High School in L.A.

Click here to read the full article. Following the brand’s Love Parade runway show on Hollywood Boulevard on Tuesday night, Gucci hosted its Changemakers Summit at Crenshaw High School on Wednesday. At the program held in the school’s new performing arts auditorium, the brand highlighted the third round of its initiatives, and unveiled the opening of applications for the fourth round of student scholarship and community organization impact grants.More from WWDFront Row at Gucci Love Parade ShowAll the Looks from Gucci Love Parade Show in L. A.PJ Tucker Gets Ready for the Met Ball in Gucci Powered by Gucci Equilibrium, the program...
EDUCATION
WWD

Es Devlin Will Unveil ‘Five Echoes’ Commission in Miami in Honor of Chanel No.5

Click here to read the full article. Es Devlin is unveiling a new large-scale project in Miami’s Design District to mark the 100th anniversary of Chanel No.5. The fashion house commissioned Devlin to create the new installation, “Five Echoes,” which will open during Miami Art Week. The artist — known for her large-scale theatrical installation work, including the set for “The Lehman Trilogy,” and working with artists including Kanye, Lady Gaga and Rihanna— was commissioned by Chanel to create an installation in celebration of its iconic fragrance.More from WWDArt Basel Miami Beach 2019: Chloé Hosts Dinner at The Bass Museum for...
DESIGN
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Hill House Home Opens Holiday Pop-up Shop

Click here to read the full article. Hill House Home is making a new venture into retail. The five-year-old brand best known for its hugely popular Nap Dress styles is opening its first holiday pop-up shop on Thursday, which will be open through Jan. 15 and will be located at 112 Mercer Street in New York’s SoHo neighborhood. This is the brand’s second foray into retail after running out of a 500-square-foot location on Bleecker Street until January 2020.More from WWDKendall Jenner's Most Fashionable Moments'Sex and the City' Reboot Fashion Moments: See the PhotosThe Most Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes “When we closed...
RETAIL
WWD

A Closer Look at the Fashion During the ‘Eternals’ Press Tour

Click here to read the full article. The “Eternals” press tour has seen several high-fashion moments from the global premieres and events that have taken place over the last few weeks. The film’s star-studded cast, including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Kit Harington, among others, have taken part in the film’s press tour in several standout looks from design houses like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Balmain and others.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press TourKendall Jenner's Most Fashionable MomentsInside Chanel Cruise 2022 Show in Dubai Jolie, for one, has had a breakout style moment during the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

2021 Media Moves: BDG Taps Former HuffPost Editor as Head of Scary Mommy and More

Click here to read the full article. The revolving door of the media industry never stops. Here, WWD rounds up some notable moves of late. Wednesday, November 3More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series Former HuffPost editor to spearhead relaunch of Scary Mommy Fresh from its acquisition of Some Spider Studios in August, BDG, the publisher of Gawker, Mic and Nylon, among others, has named Kate Auletta editor in chief of parenting publication, Scary Mommy. Auletta joins Scary Mommy from HuffPost, where she most recently served as the senior...
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

Bibhu Mohapatra Designs Opera Costumes for ‘Come Home: A Celebration of Return’

Click here to read the full article. Bibhu Mohapatra has created costumes for the Washington National Opera’s performance of “Come Home: A Celebration of Return,” which will debut Nov. 6. The opera will hold four performances at the Kennedy Center with themes highlighting liberty and idealism, and will pay tribute to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who was a longtime fan of the opera. Singers will perform selections from many of Ginsberg’s favorite operas, capped off with a special tribute video narrated by NPR correspondent Nina Totenberg. The event marks the reopening of the Kennedy Center after being closed during...
PERFORMING ARTS
WWD

Ciara, Iris Apfel, Whoopi Goldberg Attend 25th Annual ACE Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Accessories Council staged its first annual ACE Awards in more than two years, marking the event’s 25th anniversary. On Tuesday night at Cipriani 42nd Street, a select group of accessories industry professionals and fashion personalities turned out to celebrate the evening’s honorees. Among the attendees were Iris Apfel, Ciara, Whoopi Goldberg, Sabrina Carpenter and Lauren Chan. Honorees included Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon; Christian Siriano; LaQuan Smith; Crocs; Shopbop’s chief marketing officer Stephanie Roberson; Caleres and Allen Edmonds; the Quarate Retail Group, and Karyn Schoenbart of The NPD Group.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Head of State Founder Receives $100,000 Instagram-Supported Grant

Click here to read the full article. As a recipient of Instagram’s @design and the Brooklyn Museum’s inaugural #BlackDesignVisionaries grants, Head of State founder Taofeek Abijako is ready to ramp up. The New York-based designer has received the $100,000 Visionary Small Business Grant. More than 500 people applied for the grants that were awarded with help from Antwaun Sargent, Ruth E. Carter, Heron Preston and others. Other winners included the graphic design studio Morcos Key, spatial designer Dominique Petit-Frère, type designer Tré Seals and art director Sablā Stays.More from WWDCoach NYFW After PartyChristian Cowan RTW Spring 2022Celebrities at New York Fashion...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy