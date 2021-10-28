CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken says U.S. condemns Sudan’s military takeover

By Reuters
 8 days ago
(Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call with Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi on Thursday, condemned Sudan’s military takeover and the arrest of the country’s civilian leaders. He...

AFP

Sudan military orders release of four civilian ministers

Sudan's army chief on Thursday ordered the release of four civilian ministers detained since he led a military coup last month, as international pressure mounted to restore the democratic transition. Later Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Burhan as well, calling for the "immediate restoration of the civilian-led government" and the release of all political figures detained since the coup, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
Nine Ethiopian groups to form anti-government alliance

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Nine anti-government factions will form an alliance on Friday to push for a political transition in Ethiopia, two of the groups said, piling more pressure on Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as rebel forces advance towards the capital. Several of the groups have armed fighters although it was...
AFP

Saudis, UAE join Western calls against Sudan coup

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which enjoy close ties with Sudan's military, joined the United States and Britain Wednesday in urging the leaders of last week's coup to restore the civilian government. The united front with the two Arab powers, which previously had only emphasized stability in Sudan, comes amid guarded hopes in Washington that the military can be persuaded to accept a face-saving climbdown. "We endorse the international community's serious concern with the situation in Sudan. We call for the full and immediate restoration of its civilian-led transitional government and institutions," said a joint statement released by the US State Department. "We encourage the release of all those detained in connection with recent events and the lifting of the state of emergency," the statement said.
The Independent

Iran marks anniversary of 1979 takeover of US Embassy

Thousands of Iranians gathered on Tehran streets Thursday for the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy, chanting “Death to America" and "Death to Israel," and burning American and Israeli flags. The embassy takeover triggered a 444-day hostage crisis and break in diplomatic relations that continues to this day. The government-organized commemoration, long a venue for voicing anti-Western sentiment, typically draws angry crowds each year. Last year, authorities canceled the event due to the still-raging coronavirus pandemic but on Thursday, state TV said that 800 cities across Iran staged demonstrations. Gen. Hossein Salami, chief of the paramilitary...
CBS News

Ethiopian leader calls on citizens to defend his government as Tigray rebels make gains

Johannesburg — It's been nearly one year since Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops in to crush rebellious forces in the country's northern Tigray region. In that time Abiy's standing as a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for ending the war with neighboring Eritrea has been undermined, as those same troops have been accused of committing unspeakable atrocities.
AFP

Sudan mediators hit 'hurdles' after coup

Just over a week after Sudan's top general locked up political leaders and seized power sparking mass protests and a deadly crackdown, mediators are seeking to restore the transition to civilian rule. - 'Burnt' - It triggered nationwide mass protests against the military -- demonstrations met by a deadly crackdown by security forces, resulting in at least a dozen people killed and scores wounded.
BBC

Sudan coup: Three killed in protests against military takeover

Sudan's security forces have fired live rounds and tear gas at pro-democracy protesters, killing at least three people, a doctors' committee says. Thousands marched in the capital Khartoum and other cities on Saturday, demanding the reinstatement of ousted Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok. The interior ministry denied that live rounds had...
Brookings Institution

Africa in the news: Africa at COP26, military takeover in Sudan, and debut of Nigeria’s eNaira

Africa reports more threats associated with climate change ahead of COP26. As world leaders convene in Glasgow for the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) next week, Gabon will lead Africa’s negotiation efforts. Officials in Gabon stated that the country will seek payment for its role in the fight against climate change. Home to 12 percent of the Congo Basin, Gabon has managed to protect its share of the rainforest, making it one of the few carbon-negative countries in the world.
Metro International

Doctors, oil workers to join disobedience movement against Sudan military takeover

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -State oil company workers and doctors in Sudan said on Wednesday they were joining protests against the military coup that has derailed the country’s planned transition to democracy. Thousands of people have taken to the streets since Monday’s takeover led by armed forces chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan,...
primenewsghana.com

Sudan coup: World Bank suspends aid after military takeover

The World Bank has suspended its aid to Sudan, after the military there staged a coup against the civilian government. Political leaders were arrested on Monday, sparking nationwide protests and international condemnation. The African Union (AU) has also suspended Sudan from the bloc over the "unconstitutional" seizure of power. The...
Action News Jax

Military says Sudan's detained PM allowed to return home

CAIRO — (AP) — Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and his wife, who were detained after the military seized power in a coup, were allowed to return to their home in Khartoum, a military official said Tuesday. His release came after the international community condemned the coup and called on...
Washington Post

Sudan’s prime minister returns home after detention in military takeover

Sudan’s deposed prime minister and his wife have returned home after the military detained them and dissolved the government, upending the country’s transition to civilian rule. Western governments have called for the release of dozens more Sudanese officials and attempted to raise pressure on Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the...
spectrumlocalnews.com

U.S. condemns Sudan coup, suspends $700 million in aid

The Biden administration on Monday suspended $700 million in financial assistance to Sudan following a coup in the African nation that U.S. officials roundly condemned. Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister, and thousands flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatened the country’s shaky progress toward democracy.
