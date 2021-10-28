CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan president confirms U.S. troops training soldiers on island – CNN

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TAIPEI (Reuters) – A small number of U.S. forces are in Taiwan to train with Taiwanese soldiers, President Tsai Ing-wen said in an interview with CNN, confirming the presence of U.S. troops on the self-governing island that China considers its own. Tensions between Taiwan and China, which has not...

AFP

Europe 'standing' with Taiwan, visiting delegation says

Taiwan's democracy is "a treasure" to be protected, the head of a visiting European Parliament delegation said on Thursday, promising to stand with the island as tensions between Beijing and Taipei spiral to their highest level in years. Glucksmann called Taiwan's democracy "a treasure that all democrats around the world should cherish and protect".
POLITICS
AFP

US 'absolutely' has ability to defend Taiwan: top Pentagon general

The United States military "absolutely" has the ability to defend Taiwan from an attack by China if called on to do so, US Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley said Wednesday. He added the United States believes the differences between China and Taiwan should be resolved peacefully based on the will of the people on both sides.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Washington Post

There’s an option on Taiwan

Contrary to the Oct. 27 news headline “U.S. has few options if China were to seize islands administered by Taiwan,” the United States can radically reduce the odds of this occurring. China has an enormous appetite for annexing territory that tragically included Tibet, and we need to make it clear that annexing Taiwan or its islands is unacceptable. We are not doing that. The danger is that Chinese President Xi Jinping will underestimate our resolve if in fact we are resolved to protect Taiwan and its islands from invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

After U.S. assistance to Taiwan, China says island has no rights at UN

China has repeated that Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations, after the U.S. urged the world body to increase the involvement of the island in its affairs. The Chinese statement follows comments by U.S. President Joe Biden rebuking China, saying the country's actions "threaten regional peace and stability."
FOREIGN POLICY
Birmingham Star

Taiwan Prime Minister says US troops have been on island for one year

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has disclosed that American troops are in Taiwan assisting with military training due to increasing concerns that the Chinese might invade Taiwan. Beijing regularly threatens to invade the island if Taiwan's democratically elected government declares independence. As tensions have increased, China has repeatedly sent fighter jets...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan’s president confirms US military presence, expects support in case of war

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen has confirmed that U.S. military personnel are currently on the democratic island as part of “military exchanges,” as she said the country’s 23 million residents wouldn’t “bow to pressure” in the face of the growing military threat from China.
WORLD
International Business Times

China May Step Up Military Preparations After Taiwan President Tsai Confirms Presence of US Troops

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's recent confirmation that U.S. troops were stationed on the island has triggered China, which may step up its military preparations against the neighboring country that it considers as its breakaway province. Analysts think Beijing would consider the first official confirmation of U.S. military presence in Taiwan...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Taiwan’s president says she has ‘faith’ that US will defend the island against Chinese attack

Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen has said that she believed if the island nation came under attack from China, America and other regional democracies would come to its defence.The comments came just days after US president Joe Biden’s assertion that America has a strong commitment to defend Taiwan against China.In an interview with CNN, Ms Tsai said that she believed Taiwan will be defended, “given the long-term relationship we have with the US.”Ms Tsai added that the island would try and defend itself “as long as we can...But let me reiterate, it’s important that we have the support of our...
FOREIGN POLICY
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
AFP

US says China expanding nuclear arsenal faster than anticipated

China is expanding its nuclear arsenal much more quickly than anticipated, the United States has said, but Beijing on Thursday slammed the Pentagon report as overhyping the threat. The United States has declared China its principal security concern for the future, as Beijing works to build the People's Liberation Army into "world-class forces" by 2049, according to its official plan. The People's Republic of China (PRC) could have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, and could top 1,000 by 2030 -- an arsenal two-and-a-half times the size of what the Pentagon predicted only a year ago, according to the Pentagon report published Wednesday. Like the United States and Russia, the two leading nuclear powers, China is building a "nuclear triad," with capabilities to deliver nuclear weapons from land-based ballistic missiles, from missiles launched from the air, and from submarines, it said.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Could China ever invade Taiwan – and what would happen next?

With a record number of Chinese fighters flying sorties in Taiwan’s air defence zone in October, and rhetoric on all sides becoming more heated, many observers say the past few weeks have been the most tense in the region for decades. How serious is the prospect of an attempt by Beijing to take back the island that it has claimed since 1949 – and would an attack draw the US into a major international conflict?
POLITICS
