Liverpool will turn their attention to the Carabao Cup tonight as they travel to Championship side Preston North End in the last 16. Jurgen Klopp’s team destroyed Manchester United 5-0 on Sunday in their biggest-ever win at Old Trafford, as Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick to continue his outstanding start to the season. The Reds are unbeaten in all competitions so far this campaign but are expected to make wholesale changes for tonight’s fixture at Deepdale, just as they did for their 3-0 win over Norwich in the previous round. Preston are 19th in the Championship and have won just...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO