CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden likely to delay his departure to Europe by a few hours – reports

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden is likely to delay his departure to Europe by a few hours...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Xi, Biden reportedly likely to agree on reopening consulates

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping may be near reopening consulates closed as relations spiraled in the final year of the Trump administration, a step that would mark progress in repairing fractured ties. The two leaders may are also likely to announce an easing of visa...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Holmes
Person
Joe Biden
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Races to Clinch Deal on Agenda Days Before His Europe Trip

President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats are racing to reach agreement on a scaled-back version of his economic agenda, with a self-imposed deadline and his departure later this week for summits in Europe intensifying pressure on negotiations. Biden met Sunday with Senate Majority Leader. Chuck Schumer. and West Virginia Democratic...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

AP FACT CHECK: Biden distorts Virginia's electoral history

Downplaying his party’s loss in Virginia President Joe Biden suggested that Democrat Terry McAuliffe couldn’t have won the governor’s election based on the state’s history of rejecting candidates in that race when their party occupied the White House He’s wrong.BIDEN: “No governor in Virginia has ever won when he’s of the same, or he or she’s the same party, as the sitting president.” — remarks Wednesday.THE FACTS: Not so.While Virginia has a recent pattern of electing governors of the opposite party, McAuliffe himself defied that trend in 2013 by winning the governor’s mansion when Barack Obama was president.The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Democrats#Climate Change#Reuters#Cnn#Nbc News
Fox News

NBC News reporter says Biden’s apparent nap is ‘political obstacle,’ reminds viewers he keeps long hours

An NBC News reporter worked to find excuses Monday for President Joe Biden’s apparent cat nap during speeches at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Biden, who warned military service members this summer that top Pentagon officials consider climate change to be the "greatest threat" to America’s national security in the coming years, sat with his arms crossed, looking like he was drifting in and out of sleep, in a viral video shared by Washington Post reporter Zach Purser Brown.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NBC News

Biden wanted action on his agenda before jetting to Europe. Why progressives balked.

WASHINGTON — For President Joe Biden, there was no time left to waste in creating a sense of momentum for his domestic agenda. Biden raced this week to stitch together a $1.75 trillion revision of his "Build Back Better" plan, personally pressured House Democrats to vote for his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and addressed the nation on the merits of both measures just hours before he departed for a trip overseas.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The scandal involving Ron DeSantis and the silenced professors just got worse

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has remained uncharacteristically quiet about the growing scandal at the University of Florida, which has barred numerous professors from testifying as expert witnesses in lawsuits challenging the Republican governor’s policies. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. This is odd. After all, conservatives...
POLITICS
Fox News

Virginia election losses shake Al Sharpton; MSNBC host says progressives 'could lose it all'

MSNBC host Al Sharpton told the Washington Post results of Virginia's gubernatorial election indicate progressives may want to scale back their aggressive campaigning before completely alienating moderates and independents. Democrat Terry McAuliffe and his progressive supporters accused Republican Glenn Youngkin of using a "racist dog whistle" in his fight against...
VIRGINIA STATE
POLITICO

Joe Biden's Cabinet, including Pete Buttigieg, are directly asking Democrats for their support of his agenda.

Pete's among the officials getting directly involved in trying to — borrowing a phrase — land this plane. What's happening: President Joe Biden's Cabinet is getting more hands-on in trying to get Democrats on board with passing the party's social spending package. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has made calls to frontline Democrats in hopes of getting them on board, according to two Democrats familiar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Complex

Newsmax Reporter Pulled Off Air After Falsely Suggesting Connection Between COVID Vaccines, Trackers, and Devil

A Newsmax reporter has been sidelined after making false and bizarre claims about the COVID-19 vaccines. According to the New York Daily News, White House correspondent Emerald Robinson was pulled off the air just days after she tweeted a warning addressed to Christians: “… the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet Monday. “Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

60K+
Followers
24K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy