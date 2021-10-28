Biden likely to delay his departure to Europe by a few hours – reports

Downplaying his party’s loss in Virginia President Joe Biden suggested that Democrat Terry McAuliffe couldn’t have won the governor’s election based on the state’s history of rejecting candidates in that race when their party occupied the White House He’s wrong.BIDEN: “No governor in Virginia has ever won when he’s of the same, or he or she’s the same party, as the sitting president.” — remarks Wednesday.THE FACTS: Not so.While Virginia has a recent pattern of electing governors of the opposite party, McAuliffe himself defied that trend in 2013 by winning the governor’s mansion when Barack Obama was president.The...

