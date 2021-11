FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced on October 20 that Hisense, a global technology leader, will be the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. He said, “With Hisense’s premium products and cutting-edge technologies, we expect to jointly create an immersive and unforgettable football viewing experience for fans worldwide via technological innovation.” By successively sponsoring the Europe and World Cups, Hisense has stood out as the only Chinese company to sponsor world-class events for four years in a row.

FIFA ・ 10 DAYS AGO