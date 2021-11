It was earlier rumored that the Apple iPhone SE 3 would be launching in 2022 and that it would be the last iPhone to feature an LCD since newer models sport OLED displays. While the iPhone SE 3 could still end up being the last LCD iPhone, the latest rumor is that the launch date has been postponed, and instead, we may be getting an iPhone SE Plus in 2022.

