Jürgen Klopp revelled in a result that will go down in Liverpool's history books after his team registered a 5-0 win at Manchester United. Goals inside the opening 13 minutes from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota set the Reds on their way to an incredible away victory, with Mohamed Salah then becoming the first visiting player to score a Premier League hat-trick at Old Trafford.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO