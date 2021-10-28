CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

GloFo IPOs and raises $2.6bn

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobalfoundries IPO’d on the Nasdaq yesterday, raising $2.6 billion. Its shares begin trading today under the symbol GFS....

www.electronicsweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
crunchbase.com

The Briefing: NerdWallet Prices IPO, Fountain raises $85M Series C, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. San Francisco-based NerdWallet, provider of an online platform providing personal finance tips and financial product offerings, raised $131 million in its IPO after pricing shares at $18 each, the midpoint of the proposed range.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Arhaus set for downbeat debut after retailer's downsized IPO priced below expected range

Arhaus Inc. appears headed for a downbeat debut on Wall Street, as the Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer's stock is indicated to open below the downsized initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO priced at $13 a share, below the expected range of between $14 and $17 a share. The company raised $167.7 million as it sold 12.90 million shares in the IPO, which was expected, but selling shareholders didn't end up selling the 10.00 million shares that was expected. The stock was recently indicated to open on the Nasdaq at around $12.50, or 3.8% below the IPO price. At that price, the company would be valued at about $1.75 billion, well below the previously expected valuation of up to $2.38 billion. The company is going public on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF slipped 0.3% in morning trading while the S&P 500 gained 0.5%.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Supply chain disruptions this year have been a bane but could be a potential boon for Coupa Software. PagerDuty stands to benefit significantly from the rapid increase in spending on corporate digital transformation. The U.S. equity market reached new highs in October 2021, after struggling in the previous month. Despite...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipos#H1
Cheddar News

NerdWallet CEO on Taking the Fintech Company Public

Fintech firm NerdWallet made its IPO debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. CEO Tim Chen joined Cheddar to talk about the decision to tap the capital markets now and explained the company's revenue model by taking a cut from financial products like credit cards and loans sold through the site. Chen also talked about the firm's stance on cryptocurrencies, noting it advises people to only invest what they can afford to lose.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

NerdWallet IPO prices at $18 a share, midpoint of proposed range

Personal finance website NerdWallet Inc. said its initial public offering priced at $18 a share, the midpoint of its proposed $17 to $19 range. The company sold 7.25 million shares to raise $130.5 million. With 64.7 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal, the company's valuation is $1.2 billion. The stock will trade on Nasdaq later Thursday under the ticker "NRDS," with Morgan Stanley leading a syndicate of eight banks.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

NerdWallet shares soar 48% in trading debut

Shares of personal finance website NerdWallet Inc. soared 48% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offering priced at $18 a share, the midpoint of its proposed $17 to $19 range. The company sold 7.25 million shares to raise $130.5 million. With 64.7 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal, the company's valuation is $1.2 billion. The stock is trading on Nasdaq later Thursday under the ticker "NRDS." Morgan Stanley was lead underwriter in a syndicate of eight banks.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Rent-A-Center Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) fell sharply today after the rent-to-own retailer posted a solid third-quarter earnings report, but lowered its full-year guidance. As a result, the stock closed down 18.4% Thursday. So what. Rent-A-Center's revenue jumped 65.9% to $1.18 billion, matching estimates. Growth was driven by its recent acquisition of...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Sneaker Brand AllBirds Shares Surge as Trading Starts After IPO

Sustainable-sneaker maker Allbirds (BIRD) - Get Allbirds Report made its stock market debut on Wednesday at $21.21, 41% above their offer price of $15 a share on the Nasdaq. Shares of the San Francisco company at last check surged 62% to $25.30. They've traded on Wednesday at as much as $26.30, up 75%.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Arhaus stock debuts 3.8% below its downsized IPO's price, then turns higher

Shares of Arhaus Inc. received a mixed reaction in its Wall Street debut, as the stock opened 3.8% below the initial public offering price, then quickly rose above it. The Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer's downsized IPO priced at $13 a share, below the expected range, as the company raised $167.7 million. The stock's first trade was at $12.50 at 11:17 a.m. Eastern for 1.1 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $1.75 billion. The stock has bounced since then, to trade recently up 2.5% at $13.32. The stock's mixed opening comes on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 1.7% while the S&P 500 rose 0.2%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
sportspromedia.com

Under Armour raises 2021 outlook as Q3 revenue hits US$1.5bn

Sales up 8% in North America and 18% internationally. Under Armour now projecting operating income to hit US$425m for 2021. US sportswear brand Under Armour posted a total revenue of US$1.5 billion for the third quarter of 2021, a year-on-year (YoY) increase of eight per cent. Of that amount, wholesale...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy