After starting vaccination drive, 14,000 children told they now have to wait for COVID-19 shots

By Salvador Rivera
8 News Now
8 News Now
 7 days ago

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — About 14,000 Tijuana children with pre-existing conditions have been told they can’t get their COVID-19 vaccines just yet.

The state of Baja California had begun the process of vaccinating minors ages 12-17 only to stop after the incoming gubernatorial administration decided it would take charge and lead the inoculation process, according to the current Secretary of Health Alonso Pérez Rico.

“The next administration will complete the vaccinations of these children,” Pérez Rico said.

Earlier this week, Pérez Rico stated there are about 28,000 children in Baja California who qualify for the vaccines, but not all will be inoculated primarily because the state hasn’t secured enough vaccines and because they have run out of time.

“It’s of no use to try and get 100 percent of the vaccines because we know we can’t reach all the children who are eligible and because we know we won’t be able to administer them,” said Pérez Rico.

The new governor, Maria del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, takes over on Monday.

Pérez Rico has said it will be up to Ávila Olmeda’s staff to secure the vaccines and logistics to finish vaccinating the remaining eligible children.

