Top 10 schedule, results

Samantha Quigley Smith, the first-year women’s basketball coach at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, is used to success on the hardwood. The product of an athletic family, Smith grew up in Joliet, Illinois, and was a three-sport standout at Joliet Catholic High. The Chicago Times female athlete of the year after being named a Parade All-American in 2006, she went on to DePaul University, where she finished among the top scorers and playmakers in program history and twice earned All-Big East honors. She was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as a player in 2020.

