Kayla Harrison’s second Professional Fighters League run for gold went even smoother than her first. Taking on Taylor Guardado (3-2, 3-1 PFL) for the women’s lightweight throne in PFL, Harrison’s victory was never in much doubt. A massive -4000 favorite coming into the PFL Championship main event, Harrison (12-0, 11-0 PFL) still managed to impress by handling Guardado on the ground en route to a textbook armbar. The second attempt proved to be the one to elicit the tap, with Guardado surrendering at 4:00 of the second round to crown the 2021 PFL season queen.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO