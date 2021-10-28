CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jake Gets Around

kingsriverlife.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation, location, location. True in real estate, true in storytelling. Where you set your story dictates everything. The area’s geography, weather, and local populace will alter buildings, businesses, traffic, and the sophistication of police and medical services, as well as the dress, occupations, leisure activities, and, perhaps most importantly, the dialog...

kingsriverlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

A Slithering Surprise Found In Iowa

There are two creatures that I don't have time for; spiders and snakes. Each of them has their place in the food chain and I realize that they can do some good in their respective roles. It's also fair to say that encounters between these critters and humans rarely end up deadly for the person. But that doesn't mean it's not alarming when someone comes across several huge snakes in a place they should be.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alabama State
Fox News

Tawny Kitaen's autopsy and toxicology report findings revealed

Video vixen Tawny Kitaen's official autopsy and toxicology records have been released. In documents obtained by Fox News on Tuesday, it shows she had mirtazapine, alprazolam, acetaminophen, pregabalin, and hydrocodone in her system. The coroner's report, performed by the Orange County Coroner Divison, reiterates that Tawny's cause of death was...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Gillian Sisley

33,000 People Stuck in Disneyland after Sudden Lockdown

The happiest place on Earth just became a total nightmare. For most, the idea of getting stuck in Disneyland isn’t such a bad concept. Hanging out with your favorite Disney friends, watching the parades, endlessly riding the different rides, considering it’s known as the happiest place on Earth, full of magic and joy, after the last few years many of us have had, this doesn’t sound like such a bad way to spend a couple of days.
Michael Loren

Where not to eat - Los Angeles' dirtiest restaurants

If you're planning to dine out in Los Angeles during the upcoming holiday season, you might want to take a look at the most recent Los Angeles County Environmental Health Inspection results. While most restaurants in Los Angeles were given a 90 or more on a scale of 0 to 100, a few restaurants in the area were given terrifyingly low scores - for even more terrifying infractions. Here are some of the restaurants in Los Angeles with the lowest scores.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Dale
longbeachlocalnews.com

Queen Mary Suspected to be Demolished

The RMS Queen Mary has weathered rogue seas, transcontinental crossings, and even a global war in the 85 years since its inaugural journey. The iconic ship had a second life anchored at Long Beach for the past five decades, experiencing the highs and lows of popularity as a tourist hotspot. However, the legendary vessel is about to embark on its most difficult journey yet.
LONG BEACH, CA
The Independent

Brian Laundrie: The dark themes that permeate his digital footprint

A recently uncovered social media account belonging to Brian Laundrie is being pored over by an army of internet sleuths seeking clues to his state of mind prior to his death.The Pinterest page suspected of being Mr Laundrie’s is also offering new clues into his state of mind in the weeks before his girlfriend Gabby Petito went missing on or about 25 August.Ms Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming on 19 September. Laundrie was found dead in a Florida reserve a month later, and his remains are still being analysed by a forensic anthropologist.The Pinterest account, listed under...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Shows Further Proof He’s Awesome Donating Money to Fund North Carolina Musician

If you haven’t had the chance to hear Matthew McConaughey deliver one of his motivational speeches, you’re seriously missing out. One of his most recent Red River Rally cries held tidbits of knowledge like “don’t just rent the place, own it.” He actually uses those speaking skills as a professor of practice at the Moody College of Communication in Austin. But don’t expect him to run for governor just yet.
CHARITIES
Time Out Global

Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free

Keep ya head up: There’s an official exhibition dedicated to the late, iconic West Coast rapper Tupac Shakur that’s headed to L.A. The Shakur Estate-sanctioned “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free,” will debut in Downtown L.A. on January 21, 2022 for a limited time, after which it’ll embark on a multi-city tour.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Performers#Restaurants#Strip Clubs#Sunset Strip#Real Estate#P I#Sl
CBS Miami

Josephine Baker To Be Celebrated November 28 For Her Work To Desegregate Miami Clubs

The city of Miami Beach will be paying special tribute to Josephine Baker on November 28, declaring it a day in honor of her. She helped desegregate clubs during the Jim Crow era. “She’s not just a singer who left America and made it big in France, she could have stayed in France but she wanted to come back here,” Bianca Rosarrio said. Rosarrio performed some of Baker’s songs at the National Hotel in Miami Beach Wednesday morning as part of the announcement. “Listening to a lot of her songs, it’s just very fun, very vibrant,” Rosarrio said. Yet, decades ago, she would not...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
yoursun.com

Chucko the Clown gets around for Thaksgiving season

Charles Sidlow, also known as Chucko the Clown, is on the road with Thanksgiving shows. He and his fellow clowns will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at the American Legion, 1857 Jackson St., in Fort Myers and at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at the Venice Community Center.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
Vibe

Ronnie Wilson, Founding Member Of The Gap Band, Dead At 73

Ronnie Wilson, founding member of legendary funk/soul trio, The Gap Band, has died at the age of 73. The tragic news was confirmed by his wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson. The crooner died peacefully on Tuesday (Nov. 2) at his home in Tulsa, Okla. with his wife holding his hand as he took his last breath. Linda honored her late husband with a Facebook post. “The love of my life was called home this morning, at 10:01am […] Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, Trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies. He will...
THEATER & DANCE
Riverside Press Enterprise

Where To Get Your Not So Basic Fall Treats Fix Around Southern California

Finally, it’s starting to get nippy out in Southern California. This means it’s time for us locals to break out our scarves, (light) coats and drive around searching for some fall treats. From Apple Wine to Pumpkin Spiced lattes (that aren’t Starbucks), we’ve gathered a list of the best fall-flavored drinks and treats to try around SoCal.
PASADENA, CA
Thrive Global

Jake and Cassie Greatens of CASS Contemporary: “Get away time”

Get away time: Life can be fast and overwhelming. Being business partners and having four kids, we can get caught up in moving all day. We are very good about planning get away time, whether it is a dinner, a movie, locking ourselves in our room and binge watching a show, or jumping on a plane and doing a weekend away- we have to remember we are Jake and Cassie, husband and wife, not just mom and dad or CASS owners.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
kingsriverlife.com

Hinterland & One Lane Bridge On AcornTV Streaming

AcornTV was my first streaming experience…my gateway entertainment, so to speak. I tested a few free trials, but this membership offered me everything I could want as an incurable Anglophile. With access to several favorites, often iconic, British productions and a vast number of new-to-me programs I thought I’d never be able to enjoy short of traveling to London, I was in Heaven. The first week I was lightheadedly giddy over all the shows that I could watch anytime, anywhere, on any device…sitcoms, detective shows, dramas, documentaries and even game-style shows that never made it to America. After four-years of bliss, I’ve watched so many my husband has seen a change in my manner…I forego coffee for tea with milk, scones with jam replaced toast, it’s the loo, my bum, and cursing the news includes words like “bloody” this and “bloody” that. All this delight is well worth the $5.99 monthly fee or my favorite special $59.99 annually, especially when new-to-me programs pop up like the Welsh Hinterland and New Zealand’s One Lane Bridge.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy