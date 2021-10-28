Jake Gets Around

AcornTV was my first streaming experience…my gateway entertainment, so to speak. I tested a few free trials, but this membership offered me everything I could want as an incurable Anglophile. With access to several favorites, often iconic, British productions and a vast number of new-to-me programs I thought I’d never be able to enjoy short of traveling to London, I was in Heaven. The first week I was lightheadedly giddy over all the shows that I could watch anytime, anywhere, on any device…sitcoms, detective shows, dramas, documentaries and even game-style shows that never made it to America. After four-years of bliss, I’ve watched so many my husband has seen a change in my manner…I forego coffee for tea with milk, scones with jam replaced toast, it’s the loo, my bum, and cursing the news includes words like “bloody” this and “bloody” that. All this delight is well worth the $5.99 monthly fee or my favorite special $59.99 annually, especially when new-to-me programs pop up like the Welsh Hinterland and New Zealand’s One Lane Bridge.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO