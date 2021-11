For a while there, it looked like my Parker Broncs were going to play only one of their varsity football games at home this season. And that was the first game. After that, Bush Memorial Stadium, where the Broncs play, which is on Colorado River Indian Tribes land, was locked up, because the tribe demanded the Parker Unified School District adopt a mask mandate for all of its teachers and students, and the district said no.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO