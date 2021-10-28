CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Fire-ravaged Royal Clarence Hotel site derelict five years on

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe site of a historically significant hotel destroyed by fire remains derelict five years on. The Royal Clarence Hotel in the centre of Exeter burned down on 28 October 2016 with its remains later demolished. Owners Andrew Brownsword Hotels obtained planning consent for a new 74-bedroom hotel before selling...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Architectural Digest

Five Glorious Former Palaces That Have Transformed Into Hotels

Though everyone has their own preferred style of living—some would be happy spending their days in a glass box on the top floor of a Manhattan residential tower, and others would rather a five-bedroom ranch house with midcentury bones in Palm Springs, California—one type of dwelling that hardly anyone would turn down is the coveted palace. Unfortunately, most of the world’s castle collection comes with a hefty price tag, but quite a few former royal residences have been transformed into magnificent hotels.
MANHATTAN, NY
northshorenews.com

Site of the Hale’iwa Hotel 1899

Benjamin F. Dillingham, founder of O’ahu Railway and Land Co., opened the Hale’iwa Hotel in 1899 on forty oceanfront acres. The grand Victorian hotel was designed by architect Oliver Traphagen, who also designed Waikīkī’s 1901 Moana Hotel. Hale‘iwa Hotel enabled the railway company to earn passenger fares in addition to its bulk sugar hauling to Honolulu.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derelict#Ravaged#Historic England#The Royal Clarence Hotel#Cathedral Green#Plymouth Argyle#Exeter Cathedral#An Exeter City Council
BBC

Work starts on Wolverhampton hospital solar farm

Work has started on a solar farm which is expected to produce renewable energy for a hospital. The 12-hectare (30 acre) scheme is being developed on a former landfill site next to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton. It is thought to be the first hospital in England to be powered...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

British couple are stranded in five-star hotel in Morocco and unable to fly home after country BANS flights to and from the UK over rising Covid cases

A British couple on holiday in Morocco have been trapped after the Moroccan government decided to ground flights to and from Britain due to rising Covid rates. Chloe Cervone and partner Lucy Ross, from Whitby in Yorkshire, were nearing the end of a fortnight break to the North African holiday hotspot when the Moroccan Government axed flights to and from Britain due to the current infection rate in the UK.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brownfield sites offer £487bn worth of property development

Developing the nation’s brownfield sites would deliver the government’s housing pledge eight times over and add almost £490bn worth of homes into a severely undersupplied market, analysis of official figures has shown.Brownfield sites are areas that have been previously developed but aren’t currently in use, such as derelict buildings or disused car parks.But it is also the term used to describe areas that have had commercial and industrial purposes including those that could have resulted in pollution and contamination by hazardous materials in the past. Such histories can make building on such sites complicated and expensive.Greenfield sites, by contrast, are...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Cop26 ‘ring of steel’ prevents Glasgow residents accessing their own homes

Dozens of families were unable to access their homes due to a “ring of steel” installed as world leaders dined together in Glasgow at the start of the Cop26 climate summit.Roads in the city’s West End were shut and police lined streets as figures high-profile delegates including Joe Biden and Boris Johnson ate at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on Monday evening.Residents were unable to access their homes amid road closures. One told Glasgow Live that people were denied access by police on Sauchiehall Street and Argyle Street meaning her parents were unable to get vital medication in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Instagram
canalstreetbeat.com

Portion of Economy Iron Works Site To Become Mint House Hotel

The historic Economy Iron Works site in the CBD, founded in 1922, is being redeveloped into Mint House New Orleans-Riverside, a 15 unit apartment-style hotel with studios, one and two-bedrooms. Each unit will include a full kitchen, workspace and an in-suite laundry. The size of the units will range from...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Glasgow hotels: 10 of the best places to stay in the COP26 host city

With in-your-face inner city swagger, a rip-roaring restaurant scene, charmingly ragged pubs and neck-craning architecture (look up and the rewards come thick and fast), Glasgow - the host city for the COP26 climate event - delivers a knockout kiss. Amid global competition, it’s a dream destination for a city break, no matter where you’re coming from.The “Dear Green Place” was once the original Victorian dream, the second city of the British Empire and a centre of commerce and education. It gifted the world modern economics (you can thank Adam Smith for that), the TV (John Logie Baird), the steam engine...
WORLD
WKRC

Greyhound terminal sale clears way for potential site of Hard Rock Hotel

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two years after Hard Rock announced plans to take over JACK Casino, bets are finally being placed. The casino held the grand reopening on Friday. The recent sale of the Greyhound Bus terminal to a local real estate company is raising several questions about the site's future use, but also where Greyhound will move to.
CINCINNATI, OH
Boston Magazine

Kick Back for a Stylish Staycation at One of These Five Boston Hotels

You have all winter to hibernate at home. This month, treat yourself to a weekend of R & R at one of these buzzy area hotels. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. FOR A SEE-AND-BE-SEEN SCENE. The Newbury Boston.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Glasgow: Where to eat, drink, shop and stay in the COP26 host city

With the COP26 climate conference now in full swing, all eyes are on its host city: friendly, lively, dynamic and increasingly sophisticated Glasgow. In recent years, this former shipbuilding hub has reinvented itself as a perfect weekend getaway, filled with wonderful museums, unbeatable bars and restaurants that take full advantage of the excellent fresh seafood caught daily on Scotland’s west coast.After the world leaders have left, here’s how to make the most of a weekend in what is arguably Scotland’s most vibrant city.What to doWander the West EndGlasgow’s West End is one of the most hip, eclectic and cosmopolitan parts...
WORLD
The Independent

Tiny house in wealthy Boston suburb sells for $315,000

A tiny home in a wealthy Boston suburb has sold after about a month on the market, albeit for far less than the original asking price of almost $450,000.The roughly 250-square-foot (23-square-meter) home in Newton sold on Monday for $315,000, according to Coldwell Banker Realty's Hans Brings Results agency.The home, on a 0.06-acre lot (0.02 hectares), went on the market in late September.The house built in 1970 is described as an “adorable tiny studio home ... featuring completely open living space," with a loft and “ready to finish basement," and recent renovations including a new bathroom and electrical upgrades.Several unusual homes in the Boston area's hot real estate market have sold for high prices in the past several months. Boston's famous 10-foot-wide Skinny House sold in September for $1.25 million, and a home gutted by fire in Melrose sold for nearly $400,000. Read More Mother shows off third-biggest newborn baby in UKPossessions of man behind ice bucket challenge up for saleAfter 196 years, college grants tenure to a Black professor
REAL ESTATE
riviera-maya-news.com

650 hotel guests evacuated after report of Cancun Hotel fire

Cancun, Q.R. — Approximately 650 hotel guests were evacuated from a hotel in the Cancun Hotel Zone Sunday. A fire reported on the fifth floor saw the evacuation of all guests and staff. Reports say around 30 hotel guests were trapped on various floors due to the smoke. Firemen rescued...
TRAVEL
BBC

M1/M62 Lofthouse junction: Views sought on motorway revamp plans

A public consultation into plans to improve a busy motorway junction near Leeds is under way. About 75,000 vehicles a day use the Lofthouse interchange, connecting the M1 with the M62, which is "leading to significant queues at peak times", Highways England said. The government body said it wanted to...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Close vote permits 164-acre solar farm in Devon

A close vote has seen permission granted for a 164-acre solar farm. The vote passed by five votes to four by Torridge District Council's Planning Committee in north Devon. John Nettles, the star of television's Bergerac and Midsomer Murders, spearheaded a campaign against the solar farm near his property in Pyworthy, near Holsworthy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Dunluce Centre in Portrush put back up for sale

The Dunluce Centre in Portrush, County Antrim, is to be put on the market for a third time. Councillors on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council have voted to reject the latest bid for the former entertainment complex. The centre, once one of the area's top tourist attractions, closed in...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy