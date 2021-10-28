CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CGG: CGG, PGS And TGS Announce Versal, A Unified Ecosystem For Accessing Multi-Client Seismic Data Across Multiple Vendors

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

CGG, PGS and TGS Announce Versal, a Unified Ecosystem for Accessing Multi-Client Seismic Data across Multiple Vendors

Paris, France - October 28, 2021

Further to the announcement on 15 December 2020, CGG, PGS and TGS, industry leaders of multi-client geoscience data, today announce Versal - a unified seismic data ecosystem giving access to three of the world's largest multi-client libraries via a single log-in.

Versal is an independent, secure, cloud-based, multi-client seismic data ecosystem where clients can easily access all their data and entitlements in one place. As a result, E&P teams can now capitalize on their interpretation and analysis workflows for their subsurface projects by leveraging a seamless licensed data experience that takes minutes rather than days, enabling maximum efficiency and opportunity generation.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: "Versal is unique in streamlining industry access to more than 70% of the seismic multi-client market, through a vendor-neutral, cloud-based common ecosystem. We are pleased to work together with TGS and PGS to bring this needed service to the market and offer client teams an easier and more efficient way to access the data they need to identify new opportunities and optimize field performance."

Rune Olav Pedersen, President and CEO of PGS said: "We believe that energy companies' workflows will be transformed with Versal, enabling them to achieve their goals through rapid access to secure cloud-based multi-client seismic data and entitlements. Versal has created an environment that will benefit both the consumers of seismic data and the data providers over the longer term. We are proud and excited by the launch of this successful industry-wide digitalization initiative."

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: "This landmark collaboration with CGG and PGS provides a foundation for our clients to universally view, access and build innovative subsurface workflows at the click of a button. Versal's ability to improve decision-making with less uncertainty, underpins its initiative to provide the best customer service to our clients and future clients. I look forward to Versal's evolution to increase data richness for users."

About CGG

CGG ( www.cgg.com ) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,700 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

CGG offers a comprehensive portfolio of multi-disciplinary, multi-client products, including the industry's most recent and technologically advanced seismic data library in the world's key locations.

Christophe BarniniGroup Communications & Investor RelationsTel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

About PGS

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries ("PGS" or "the Company") is a focused marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. The Company MultiClient data library is among the largest in the seismic industry, with modern 3D coverage in all significant offshore hydrocarbon provinces of the world. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS).

Bård StenbergVP IR & Corporate CommunicationMobile: +47 992 45 235E-Mail: bard.stenberg@pgs.com

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

Jaclyn TownsendDirector, Corporate Marketing at TGSTel: +1 832 667 4757E-Mail : jaclyn.townsend@tgs.com

Attachment

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

DTiQ Announces New Partnership And Integration With Qu's Unified Commerce Engine

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DTiQ, the leading cloud-based software for restaurant operations management, announces a partnership and integration with Qu, the company going beyond POS with its Unified Commerce Platform ("UCP"). This integration will offer customers a single view of their business by providing video details aligned with in-restaurant order data in real time. Restaurant Operators will now be able to see multiple aspects of their business on one screen, with alerts and remote audits as needed.
BUSINESS
cisco.com

Announcing Cisco Nexus Dashboard Open Ecosystem with Splunk

Cross-tier Visibility and Troubleshooting On A Single Pane of Glass. Today marks an important milestone in Cisco’s Cloud Networking offerings to our customers with the unveiling of new solution for Cisco Nexus Dashboard with our strategic ecosystem partner: Splunk®. We are very excited to announce the availability of “Cisco Cloud Network Insights” App and Add-on for Splunk Enterprise.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Groopit announces $2M pre-seed to help execs access crowdsourced company data

Groopit co-founder and CEO Tammy Savage says that when she was working at Microsoft she saw a problem around getting data to people where it was needed inside the organization. “What Groopit does is it combines data collection and real-time data sharing into one lightweight workflow. So it empowers everyone involved to understand a problem and tackle a problem,” she said.
BUSINESS
The Press

Sun Life Deploys Privacera to Accelerate AWS Migration and Unify Data Access Governance and Compliance

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the unified data access governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced that its customer, Sun Life, leveraged Privacera's data access governance to rapidly migrate to AWS and automate data management, fine-grained data access control, and compliance across its Amazon EMR, Amazon S3, and on-premises Hadoop environments. Additional details of the engagement can be found here.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristian Johansen
aithority.com

Digital River Becomes an Accelerate Partner within the Adobe Exchange Partner Program, Strengthening its Commitment to Clients in the Adobe Ecosystem

Digital River, an experienced global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, announced it has become an Accelerate Partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program. Digital River provides brands that leverage Adobe Commerce, the industry’s leading commerce application for B2B, D2C and hybrid use cases, a fully optimized solution for global payments, taxes, compliance and fraud mitigation.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Spectra Logic expands its product portfolio to unify and secure data across multiple clouds

Spectra Logic announced the transformation and expansion of its entire product portfolio with Attack Hardened and multi-cloud solutions. The introduction of Spectra’s Vail is a pivotal addition to Spectra’s new data storage and management ecosystem. Vail is a distributed multi-cloud software designed to provide universal access and placement of data...
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Reltio, which unifies enterprise data to unlock insights, raises $120M

Reltio, a master data management (MDM) platform that helps enterprises unify data from myriad sources to unearth new insights, has raised $120 million in a round of funding at a $1.7 billion valuation. The raise comes as companies across the industrial spectrum look for new ways to harness vast swathes...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
aithority.com

WiteSand And SHI International Corp Support Multi-Vendor Enterprise Campus Networking

New Global Partnership Provides Enterprises Plug and Play Cloud Tools to Overcome Hardware Purchasing Challenges Caused by Supply Chain Disruption. WiteSand, the company delivering plug and play simplicity to wired and wireless enterprise networking, announced a global partnership with SHI International Corp., one of North America’s largest IT solutions providers, that will help organizations use cloud networking to reduce the impact of supply chain-related hardware purchasing challenges.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tgs#Data Library#Multi#Cgg#Pgs#E P
TheStreet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings Of The Travelers Companies, Inc. And Its Main Subsidiaries

AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of "aa+" (Superior) of the main subsidiaries of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) (headquartered in New York, NY) [NYSE: TRV], collectively known as Travelers Group (Travelers). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of "aa+" (Superior) of Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America (TCSA) (Hartford, CT) and Travelers Insurance Company of Canada (TICC) (Toronto, Ontario, Canada).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

My Size Enters Cooperation Agreement And Resolves Litigation With Custodian Ventures

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc. ("My Size" or the "Company") (MYSZ) - Get My Size Inc Report (TASE: MYSZ), a leading developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with Custodian Ventures LLC and its affiliates (collectively, "Custodian Ventures"). In addition, My Size announced that it is seeking to enhance shareholder value by evaluating acquisition opportunities while refocusing on the commercialization of MySizeID. Custodian Ventures has agreed to conclude its public campaign and withdraw its director candidates for election at the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The Company has agreed to withdraw the lawsuit it previously filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Custodian Ventures and certain stockholders.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CLEAR Collaborates With Microsoft To Create More Secure Digital Experience Through Verification Credential

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (YOU) , the secure identity company, today announced its collaboration with Microsoft for the rollout of Microsoft's Azure Active Directory (AD) verifiable credentials - a digital identity solution that enables users to confirm information about themselves with organizations while limiting what is shared. As CLEAR continues to expand its digital identity platform, this future integration will enable participating CLEAR members to leverage their CLEAR identity in even more places, without compromising privacy and security.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bionano Genomics Announces Major Updates To Its Solve™ And Access™ Data Solutions Adding Significant New Variant Detection, Analysis And Reporting Capabilities For Optical Genome Mapping On The Saphyr® System

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), developer of the Saphyr ® system that uses optical genome mapping (OGM) for the detection and analysis of structural variants (SVs), today announced the release of Bionano Solve™ version 3.7 and Bionano Access™ version 1.7 as available data solution upgrades for Saphyr systems installed in laboratories worldwide. Included in these updates are significant improvements in variant detection, as well as workflow simplifications and other benefits designed to support clinical research in inherited genetic diseases and cancer. All new Saphyr system installations will include these versions.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

Everything Blockchain, Inc. Announces Release Of Zero Trust Data Access Platform In Fourth Quarter Giving Control Of Data Back To Users

Everything Blockchain, Inc. an advanced platform architect, development and services company and software foundry, specializing in blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, and zero trust applications announced that it has marked January 26, 2022 as the official release date for its Zero Trust Data Access Platform through its subsidiary, Vengar Technologies. While...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Velas Announces BitOrbit Platform Amidst Crucial Ecosystem Growth

Blockchain as an industry has seen immense growth and progress over the last few years, with myriads of innovative projects taking shape. All these projects, however, have only been successful and effective thanks to the blockchain networks they are built on. The strength of a blockchain network has a direct impact on the quality of the projects that emerge from it and thus, most blockchain networks work to improve themselves and their projects by extension.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Netsuite Announces Suitebanking, The First Cloud ERP To Integrate Fintech Into A Unified Suite

SuiteBanking Alliance Partner HSBC will Provide Services to Enable International Payments and Expense Management. To help organizations improve forecasting and make more strategic cash decisions, Oracle NetSuite announced SuiteBanking. As the first unified suite that embeds fintech into cloud ERP, SuiteBanking helps customers automate key financial processes and gain full visibility into cash flow. By bringing together automated accounts payable and accounts receivable processes, SuiteBanking makes it fast and easy to pay bills, send invoices, and get paid, all from within NetSuite.
ECONOMY
cisco.com

Cisco SD-Access and Cisco SD-WAN Multi-Domain Integration

In this digital era, Enterprise IT Operations are beset with challenges such as security, seamless end-to-end connectivity and policy consistency. Dealing with campus environment itself is challenging because of the very nature of users bringing in their own devices as well as IoT requirements entering the network space. The solution is to go software-defined as much as they can. Cisco Software-Defined Access along with Cisco DNA Center and Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) provides a robust macro/micro-segmentation solution that helps with securing and segmenting the network. It also simplifies the campus network from an any-subnet-anywhere aspect without the cost of Spanning-Tree, HSRP (Hot Standby Routing Protocol) among others. Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) is a table-stake component of any modern network today. Cisco SD-WAN with vManage provides intelligent routing of application flows as well as simplifying cloud connectivity among its many other benefits. The above leaves the customers with a Cisco SD-Access domain primarily dealing with campus, and a SD-WAN domain primarily dealing with the WAN. Interworking Cisco SD-Access and Cisco SD-WAN then becomes a natural extension for network operators.
COMPUTERS
information-age.com

Spectra Logic introduces new multi-cloud data management solution

Vail from Spectra Logic delivers an universal data management approach protecting users' storage investments. Beyond the recent announcement around ransomware advanced features added to their “classic” product line, Spectra Logic also introduced a new software solution that radically changes how users will use data dispersed on various locations and storage silos.
SOFTWARE
crowdfundinsider.com

OSL Exchange Expands Access to Latin American Clients

a provider of digital asset trading and software-as-a-service (SaaS), and member of BC Technology Group, has announced that it has enabled access to its secure, compliant, global, OSL Exchange “to professional and institutional customers in Latin America, with zero trading fees until the end of the year.”. The services...
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Casual

What to ask vendors when it comes to restaurant data technology

Restaurant technology is more complicated than ever, with restaurant operators having to decide on tech from cloud-based storage options to integrated POS systems. There are a lot of choices and options and making the wrong decision can be financially painful. The same scenario is true when it comes to data...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
63K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy