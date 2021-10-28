Flyers score twice in 3rd, win 5-3 to hand Oilers 1st loss

Did we make it through this one, folks? The Flyers kicked off their road trip with a game that didn’t start until pretty well after 10:00 in Edmonton, and if that means. that a lot of us weren't able to make it all the way through, well, we can certainly understand that. It was a pretty wild, often wide open and back and forth sort of game, which is perhaps not quite the type of game you want to get into when it’s Connor McDavid on the other side, but the Flyers still managed to come out on top of this one. They put in a nice bit of work, picking up a 5-3 win, and broke the Oilers’ winning streak to start the season.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO