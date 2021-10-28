CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers score twice in 3rd, win 5-3 to hand Oilers 1st loss

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored two goals and the...

www.ftimes.com

NBC Philadelphia

Flyers Vs. Oilers: Cam Atkinson, Carter Hart Help Hand Edmonton First Loss

Atkinson clutch, Hart comfortable as Flyers hand Oilers their first loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Flyers added a nice feather to their cap early in the 2021-22 season by taking down the Oilers, 5-3, Wednesday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Led by the best player...
NHL
flyingfishhockey.com

Hart, Atkinson lead Flyers to 5-3 win over Edmonton

Carter Hart wanted to play well in front of family and friends when the Flyers played the Oilers in his hometown of Edmonton on Wednesday night and he did just that. The Flyers goaltender came up with 34 saves and recorded his first-ever win over the Oilers in a 5-3 victory at Rogers Place.
NHL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Panthers Hand Flyers First Regulation Loss of 2021

Without Ryan Ellis, did the Philadelphia Flyers stand up defensively, or did the Florida Panthers exploit a weakness?. No matter the sport, games are dictated by the defense. Before the puck dropped at the Wells Fargo Center, the Florida Panthers could call their defensive unit the best in the league.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers 5: Takeaways from Wednesday’s Flyers-Oilers Game

In the blink of an eye, three goals in the first period of Wednesday’s game between the Flyers and Edmonton Oilers turned to five. A sixth was scored in the first minute of the second period. But the game was ultimately won in a competitive and entertaining third period. For...
NHL
920 ESPN

Atkinson’s 3rd-Period Tally Lifts Flyers Past Oilers

The Flyers faced the same situation in Wednesday's game as they did on Saturday. Facing an undefeated team, they could come away with a win and two points if they could just win a period. One of the newest Flyers made sure of it. Cam Atkinson capped off his second...
NHL
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Flyers Overcome Oilers, 5-3

Opening a three-game western Canada road trip, the Philadelphia Flyers downed the high-octane Edmonton Oilers, 5-3, at Rogers Arena on Wednesday evening. Two goals by Cam Atkinson led the way offensively for the Flyers. Five keys to the Philadelphia win: 1) an offensively opportunistic first period for the Flyers, 2)...
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flyers 3

EDMONTON, AB - And so their streak has ended. The Edmonton Oilers had their season-opening five-game win streak snapped on Wednesday at the hands of the Philadelphia Flyers, who clawed out a 5-3 victory thanks to a pair of goals from Cam Atkinson. Zach Hyman continued his confident scoring streak,...
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights fall to Oilers for 3rd straight loss

Even the gold chrome helmets couldn’t distract from the Golden Knights’ woes Friday. Edmonton’s Zack Kassian scored the go-ahead goal on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Knights went on to a 5-3 loss to the Oilers at T-Mobile Arena. It was the third straight loss for...
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

What we learned from the Flyers’ 5-3 win over the Oilers

Did we make it through this one, folks? The Flyers kicked off their road trip with a game that didn’t start until pretty well after 10:00 in Edmonton, and if that means. that a lot of us weren't able to make it all the way through, well, we can certainly understand that. It was a pretty wild, often wide open and back and forth sort of game, which is perhaps not quite the type of game you want to get into when it’s Connor McDavid on the other side, but the Flyers still managed to come out on top of this one. They put in a nice bit of work, picking up a 5-3 win, and broke the Oilers’ winning streak to start the season.
NHL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Flyers End Oilers’ Undefeated Streak; Win 5-3

The Philadelphia Flyers visited the Edmonton Oilers tonight. Did they earn the underdog victory, becoming the one in 5-1-0? Tonight was a story of two defenses. Was the Edmonton Oilers defense dominant as advertised? Were the Philadelphia Flyers better than how the homestand unfolded?. The Oilers have elite special teams....
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Oilers

Alain Vigneault's Philadelphia Flyers (2-1-1) kick off a three-games-in-four-nights road trip through western Canada on Wednesday when they play Dave Tippett's undefeated Edmonton Oilers (5-0-0). October 27, 2021. Alain Vigneault's Philadelphia Flyers (2-1-1) kick off a three-games-in-four-nights road trip through western Canada on Wednesday when they play Dave Tippett's undefeated...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Oilers score twice on power play to earn road win over Canucks

VANCOUVER — A pair of power-play goals lifted the Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night at Rogers Arena. Warren Foegele and Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers (6-1-0), who went 2 for 2 with the man advantage. Brock Boeser scored the only goal...
NHL
USA Today

Couturier, Flyers win 3-0 to hand winless Coyotes 10th loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier broke a scoreless tie early in the third period and Carter Hart made 29 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-0 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist and Scott Laughton also scored...
NHL
krakenchronicle.com

3 Takeaways from Kraken 5-2 Loss to Oilers

The Seattle Kraken fell to the Edmonton Oilers in the second of back-to-back games. The Kraken kept the contest close for the majority of the night but were unable to keep up with the skill of the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl led the way for Edmonton with 2 goals and 4 points in the win. Seattle outshot their opponents as they did the night prior against the New York Rangers, but was once again held in check by strong goaltending. The Kraken will look to bounce back from this contest and prepare to host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. Here are some key takeaways that may require adjustments before the team’s next matchup.
NHL
chatsports.com

Brad Aldrich’s Name To Be Removed From The Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks organization made a formal request last week to the Hockey Hall Of Fame to have Brad Aldrich’s name removed or “X’d” out from the Stanley Cup. Aldrich, a video coach, has his name on the Cup for being part of the Championship team of 2009-10. The recent investigation into his abhorred behavior while employed by the Blackhawks has started the conversation into removing him from the trophy and it’s now going to happen.
NHL
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes Injury Makes Win Bittersweet

The New Jersey Devils won their game against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night. It was a 4-2 final score as they were able to hold off Seattle in their first-ever visit to the Prudential Center. It was a game that featured many different moments that were both sweet and bitter. There are going to be forks in the road all season long but a 2-0-0 start is nice.
NHL

