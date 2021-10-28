CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 10: Lindhurst hosts West Valley

Lindhurst will resume play on Thursday at home against West Valley for the first time since Oct. 8 against Marysville. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Kendall

Fresh off back-to-back forfeits, the Lindhurst High football team is scheduled to end its season tonight (Thursday) at home against West Valley in a varsity-only contest, Athletic Director Bob Jensen said.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Dean Miller Stadium in Olivehurst, Jensen said.

Jensen said in an earlier report that Lindhurst has not been able to field a healthy varsity roster to compete the past two weeks.

As a result, games against Colfax and Bear River were ruled forfeits by Lindhurst, according to its online schedule at MaxPreps.com.

Lindhurst is 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the Pioneer Valley League heading into tonight’s home nonleague battle against West Valley.

Lindhurst head football coach Hark Dulai said the season began to spiral out of control in the second half of the Marysville game on Oct. 8 when the Blazers suffered a host of injuries and other issues – causing the team to be down to just nine varsity eligible players out of a total 15 to begin the third quarter against the Indians.

The other two players needed to fill out a game-day roster were not physically ready to compete in a varsity game, Dulai said.

And the remaining roster was unavailable, he said.

At that point, Dulai said, a decision was made to call the game, which led to two subsequent forfeits.

“We haven’t had enough bodies to field a team,” Dulai said. “We were never prepared for something like that, it’s been a tough year.”

Dulai said the players able to play have held up despite all the adversity that Lindhurst has been dealt in 2021.

He’s hoping today provides a good finishing touch on a down year.

“We’re trying to get through one last game for senior night,” Dulai said.

Dulai said the varsity roster has recovered a little bit and will open with 20 players on the sideline against West Valley

He said there are 22 current junior varsity players in the program, leading to optimism for the future.

Dating back to 2004, Lindhurst and West Valley have never played each other. The two schools reside in different sections, with Lindhurst a member of the Sac-Joaquin and West Valley the Northern Section. WV (2-6) is a member of the Butte View League this year and has wins over Corning and Oroville the last two weeks. Before that the Eagles, coached by Lenny Ehn, had dropped six in a row to begin 2021.

Ehn is in his second year taking over for Greg Grandell, who led WV to a section title over Sutter, 7-0 back in 2018 in Cottonwood.

Sac-Joaquin to sell playoff tickets online

Beginning next week, all Sac-Joaquin postseason tickets will be sold via Go Fan online at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFSJS.

Joel Seaman, Athletic Director at Yuba City, said there will not be any ticket sales at the gate through cash or other types of purchase.

Football ticket sales are likely to go on sale this weekend.

