Weekly COVID-19 Update from Henry County Public Health

The Henry and Stark County Health Department have announced that booster clinics for the COVID-19 vaccine will be held starting this week, October 25th, 2021. The clinics will be held from 9am-3pm on Friday, October 29th; Tuesday, November 2nd; Thursday, November 4th; and Saturday, November 6th at Black Hawk College-East Campus, 26230 Black Hawk Road, Galva, IL. No pre-registration is necessary. Participants simply need to come to the clinic date of their choice with a State Issued ID to receive the Moderna Covid booster. Participants must be 18 years or older and should bring their record of vaccination, if available. All persons in the vehicle must wear a mask while interacting with clinic staff.

STARK COUNTY, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO