Weekly COVID-19 Update from Henry County Public Health

By Theresa Rose
kilj.com
 8 days ago

14-day positivity rate for individuals tested: 11.8%. 14-day positivity rate for tests taken (includes duplicate tests): 6.3%. We are trending down, but remain in high transmission and...

kilj.com

Related
tarrantcounty.com

COVID-19 Child Doses of Pfizer are Now Available from Pediatricians, Pharmacies and Tarrant County Public Health

Nov. 3, 2021 - (Tarrant County) – Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old is now available in Tarrant County. Parents and legal guardians should first talk to their pediatrician or local pharmacy to obtain their vaccination. Tarrant County Public Health will also be offering the children’s vaccine for those who cannot obtain it elsewhere.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Public Data#Cdc Data Tracker#Coronavirus Iowa Gov
hcmc-tn.org

Henry County Medical Center Board of Trustees Discussed Staffing Shortages and Its Impact on Finances Along with COVID-19 Update

Paris, TN – Prior to the HCMC Board of Trustees meeting, the members in attendance watched two videos produced by TN Hospital Association for their annual meeting. The first was a recognition video of THA Small and Rural CEO of the Year, Lisa Casteel. The second was one featuring TN hospitals and employees documenting the work with COVID-19 for the past 20 months.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
thebaycities.com

Oconto County Public Health to hold COVID-19 vaccine booster dose clinics in November

Oconto Public Health will hold several Pfizer COVI-19 vaccine booster dose clinics in November in Oconto by appointment only. Appointments will open on Monday, November 1st at 9am and can be made by calling 920-834-6846. Appointments will not be made before this date and time. The appointment line will be available weekdays from 9am – 2pm and will close once appointments are full. Appointments will not be accepted by voicemail. If you do not reach a scheduler, please call again. These clinics are for Pfizer vaccine boosters only.
PUBLIC HEALTH
illinoisnewsnow.com

Henry and Stark County Health Department Announce COVID-19 Booster Clinics at Black Hawk College

The Henry and Stark County Health Department have announced that booster clinics for the COVID-19 vaccine will be held starting this week, October 25th, 2021. The clinics will be held from 9am-3pm on Friday, October 29th; Tuesday, November 2nd; Thursday, November 4th; and Saturday, November 6th at Black Hawk College-East Campus, 26230 Black Hawk Road, Galva, IL. No pre-registration is necessary. Participants simply need to come to the clinic date of their choice with a State Issued ID to receive the Moderna Covid booster. Participants must be 18 years or older and should bring their record of vaccination, if available. All persons in the vehicle must wear a mask while interacting with clinic staff.
STARK COUNTY, IL
Columbus CEO

Franklin County Public Health launches COVID-19 vaccine ambassador program

Franklin County Public Health is laser-focused on its efforts to get the county better vaccinated against COVID-19, and for its next push, it’s calling on the community with its ambassador program, training them to be the group’s newest, trusted messengers. The ambassador program, which officially launched in July and is...
boreal.org

Cook County Public Health and Sawtooth Mountain Clinic to Follow Updated CDC Recommendations on COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters

From Cook County Public Health and Sawtooth Mountain Clinic - October 22, 2021. Cook County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) and Sawtooth Mountain Clinic (SMC) will follow updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines in certain populations. Those eligible for a booster now include:
COOK COUNTY, MN
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County Department of Public Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Ogden church

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at Calvary Chapel Westside on Sunday. The health department is warning anyone who attended the 9 a.m. service on Oct. 17 at the Ogden church that at least one person who attended the service tested positive for COVID-19, and that person may have come into close contact with others.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
KRDO News Channel 13

Health officials give advice for parents with hesitancy about COVID-19 vaccine

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- This week, vaccines are becoming available for kids ages 5-11 in Southern Colorado, but according to a vaccine monitoring survey by the Kaiser Foundation, many parents would rather wait than get their kids vaccinated right away. "It’s completely understandable. Being a parent myself and having two children that are of age now The post Health officials give advice for parents with hesitancy about COVID-19 vaccine appeared first on KRDO.

