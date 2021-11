Authorities in Pakistan released hundreds of detained supporters of a banned Islamist party on Tuesday after a deal was struck with the group to end clashes that left seven policemen dead. The Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) was protesting over the detention of its leader, arrested in April when the group was outlawed by authorities, and was demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan. The group has been behind major anti-France protests that earlier this year led to the French embassy issuing a warning for all its citizens to leave the country. "I can confirm 860 people have been released," Mazhar Hussain, a police spokesman in Punjab province, told AFP.

PROTESTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO