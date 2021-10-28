THE WORLD ALMANAC DATA BANK

Vice President Kamala Harris finally got something half right when she recently said on the campaign trail in Norfolk that “what happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on.” Indeed, Ms. Harris was spot on in her assessment about the importance of the elections in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the outcome was crystal clear. Republicans won the races for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General while also picking up seven seats in the House of Delegates on their way to capturing a 52 - 48 seat majority.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 HOURS AGO