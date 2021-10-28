THE WORLD ALMANAC DATA BANK

President Biden's hitting the gas — not pumping the brakes — to pass his two massive spending bills ASAP, and doesn’t read his party’s poor electoral showing in Virginia as a rebuke of the massive costs, lawmakers and White House advisers tell Axios. Why it matters: What Biden’s critics see...
There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
House Democrats released Wednesday a new draft of their big social spending and climate bill — tucked inside of which was a massive new payoff to wealthy people. The Democrats’ bill is supposed to make the nation fairer and more competitive. This cynical, wasteful policy should have no place in it.
New York State voters approved two of the five proposals that were on the ballot for Tuesday's general election. Voters passed Proposal 2 that calls for the right to clean air, clean water and a healthful environment, and Proposal 5 that would increase the claim limit in New York City Civil Court. Voters rejected Proposal 1 which would have made changes to the state's redistricting process and Proposals 3 and 4 which would have made it easier for people to register to vote and vote by absentee ballot.
President Joe Biden is wrongly suggesting that Democrat Terry McAuliffe couldn't have won the Virginia governor's race based on the state's history of rejecting candidates when their party occupied the White House
Vice President Kamala Harris finally got something half right when she recently said on the campaign trail in Norfolk that “what happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on.” Indeed, Ms. Harris was spot on in her assessment about the importance of the elections in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the outcome was crystal clear. Republicans won the races for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General while also picking up seven seats in the House of Delegates on their way to capturing a 52 - 48 seat majority.
Democrats announced Wednesday that they would plow straight ahead on President Biden’s roughly $3 trillion agenda, arguing that the political trouncing their party suffered Tuesday across the nation mandated action. “The American public gave us a majority of both houses for a reason,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), whose 2005 victory...
Today is Sunday, Oct. 24, the 297th day of 2021 with 68 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include journalist...
Comments / 0