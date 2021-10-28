CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

BROWNS Mayfield tests shoulder, hopes to play vs Steelers

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEREA, Ohio (AP) — One game on the sideline was too much for Baker...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
AOL Corp

Steelers Reportedly Not Done Making Deadline Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers already made a significant deal before Tuesday’s trade deadline, but they’re not done yet. On Tuesday morning, the Steelers traded outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He wanted out of the Steel City because he wasn’t receiving much playing time.
NFL
ESPN

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to start Sunday vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Kevin Stefanski says

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced Friday. Mayfield sat out last week's game against the Denver Broncos after aggravating a torn labrum injury to his non-throwing shoulder he suffered in Week 2. But after a game off, Mayfield said the inflammation in that left shoulder, which now includes a fracture, was "noticeably better."
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Pittsburgh Steelers
chatsports.com

Baker Mayfield: 'Absolutely' Possible to Return from Injury for Browns vs. Steelers

After sitting out last week's win over the Denver Broncos, Baker Mayfield is leaving the door open to returning Sunday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback told reporters it was "absolutely" possible he could play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as...
NFL
beaconjournal.com

Browns announce Baker Mayfield will return to starting lineup Sunday vs. Steelers

BEREA — Quarterback Baker Mayfield is ready for some Halloween fun. Coach Kevin Stefanski announced after Friday's practice Mayfield will return to the starting lineup Sunday when the Browns (4-3) open the AFC North portion of their schedule against the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium. It's the type of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Browns QB Baker Mayfield says playing against Steelers ‘absolutely’ a possibility, shutting down for the season has not been discussed

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield practiced on Wednesday and the plan was to get him the lion’s share of the first-team reps leading into Sunday’s game against the Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mayfield said playing is “absolutely” a possibility. “We’ll see how he does at practice and we’ll...
NFL
Cleveland.com

Browns must protect Baker Mayfield at all costs vs. Steelers, and he must protect himself: Mary Kay Cabot

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns must protect Baker Mayfield at all costs on Sunday against the Steelers to prevent another dislocation of his injured left shoulder. Mayfield, who sat out the 17-14 victory Oct. 21 over the Broncos, received medical clearance from the Browns team physicians and his own specialist, Dr. Orr Limpisvasti on Thursday night, and everyone involved feels comfortable with him starting. After being limited on Wednesday and Thursday, he was a full participant on Friday, which was a good sign.
NFL
NFL

Browns RB Nick Chubb hoping to return in time to play against Steelers

Nick Chubb returned to the practice field this week for the Browns and could play Sunday against the rival Steelers. If he doesn't, he'll have a worthy replacement ready to take his carries. D'Ernest Johnson won the FedEx Ground Player of the Week award following a career-high 146 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries in Cleveland's Week 7 win over Denver.
NFL
Cleveland.com

All signs pointing to Baker Mayfield starting vs. Steelers; Jarvis Landry suffered a new injury: Browns Takeaways

BEREA, Ohio -- All signs point to Baker Mayfield starting against the Steelers on Sunday as long as he comes through practice OK over the next few days. Mayfield “got a bunch of reps” in practice Wednesday, coach Kevin Stefanski said, and Case Keenum received some as well. It means the Browns are preparing Mayfield to start the game as long as he has no setbacks by game time.
NFL
NFL

Injury roundup: Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. expected to play vs. Steelers

It appears Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will have a crucial weapon against Pittsburgh on Sunday. Cleveland wide receiver Odell Beckham﻿, dealing with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, should be good to go, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. However, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, groin) is a game-time decision.
NFL
recordargusnews.com

Big Ben, Steelers survive kicking scare, bury Browns 15-10

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t mind that Myles Garrett included him in his cemetery of sacked quarterbacks. Big Ben almost always feels at home in Cleveland. Roethlisberger handed the Browns yet another painful loss as the Pittsburgh Steelers overcame losing kicker Chris Boswell for the entire second half with a concussion in a 15-10 win on Sunday. Garrett recently […]
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy