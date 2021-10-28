BROWNS Mayfield tests shoulder, hopes to play vs Steelers

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns must protect Baker Mayfield at all costs on Sunday against the Steelers to prevent another dislocation of his injured left shoulder. Mayfield, who sat out the 17-14 victory Oct. 21 over the Broncos, received medical clearance from the Browns team physicians and his own specialist, Dr. Orr Limpisvasti on Thursday night, and everyone involved feels comfortable with him starting. After being limited on Wednesday and Thursday, he was a full participant on Friday, which was a good sign.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO