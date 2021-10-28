COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Eastside worships at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 16623 State Hwy. 87, six miles southeast of Park Rapids. Oct. 23-24 is the first of two family-friendly “monster weekends,” as we kick off our series “Slay the Monster.” We’ll continue to learn how to slay that not-so-family-friendly money monster that can leave us feeling overwhelmed and frustrated. The monster madness continues Oct. 30-31 with trick-or-treating in Kidside between services and a Choctober Celebration in Junior High Ministry (JHM), featuring games, prizes and fun all having to do with chocolate. These are great weekends to bring a friend to church for a fun celebration where you don’t have to do the planning!

14 DAYS AGO