CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Distinctive Restaurants: 5 Refurbished Dining Spaces

ArchDaily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenovating a space for a gastronomic purpose can be one of the most interesting challenges for an architect, due to the freedom of design that tends to characterize these projects. It allows us to play with cladding materials, lighting, and furnishings to create unique spaces that are both attractive and functional...

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

I’ve Painted My Kitchen Cabinets 4 Times, and This Is the Best Paint for Budget Kitchen Makeovers — I Promise!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The first time I painted kitchen cabinets, it was a slapdash affair. I was living in a rental apartment with a very absent landlord, and I figured I wouldn’t lose my deposit for painting the hideous cabinets. This was before there were thousands of how-to videos on YouTube, so I did what any twenty-year-old would do when they needed DIY advice: I called my dad. He recommended washing the cabinets with TSP (a heavy-duty cleaner you can find at home centers and hardware stores) before lightly sanding and priming, and then eventually painting with semi-gloss latex paint. The results were admittedly not professional-looking, but the fresh coat of white paint was a major improvement on the grungy looking wood. From then on, I was hooked on the power of paint to transform a less-than-luxe kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Only In Massachusetts

The 7 Wackiest Restaurants In Massachusetts Where Dining Is A Blast

Dining out doesn’t always have to be just about the food but about the experience that comes along with it as well. Whether it’s a unique ambiance, a one-of-a-kind feature, or entertainment, the Bay State has plenty of eateries that offer more than food. At these seven Massachusetts restaurants, you’re not only guaranteed a delicious […] The post The 7 Wackiest Restaurants In Massachusetts Where Dining Is A Blast appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thecitymenus.com

Newnan Welcomes a Fine-Dining Restaurant, Grayson’s

Keeping family traditions in mind, Leonard Guillaume, the well-known and successful proprietor of Mama Lucia’s Italian Restaurant, brought both the love he holds for his grandson and his long-time vision for a true dining experience to life with Grayson’s. In July, 2020, he introduced a style of dining to Newnan that many would have to travel to Atlanta or Columbus for. Grayson’s had a very successful opening but unfortunately suffered a several-month setback due to an electrical fire. Nevertheless, Grayson’s reopened on St. Patrick’s Day 2021.
GRAYSON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refurbishment#Colonial Architecture#Ceramic Tiles#Design#Food Drink#Distinctive Restaurants#Icex#Chefs Sergio
pasadenavoice.com

Planning A Bathroom Renovation? Consider This

Planning a bathroom renovation can easily become overwhelming and also leave you over budget. A new bathroom is still one of the best investments you can make when it comes to home remodeling. Not only do you get the added value to your home, but you also get to use and enjoy the benefits of a newer and modernized bathroom. Here are a few things for you to consider while planning your next bathroom renovation.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

The Top 10 Tiny Homes of September designed to convert you into a sustainable architecture advocate!

It’s my favorite time of the month – when I get to explore and dive into some pretty cool tiny homes! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in the month of September! From an AI-enabled tiny home to a prefab tiny home that gives off major Japandi vibes – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
INTERIOR DESIGN
sanclementetimes.com

Downtown Restaurants to Remove Outdoor Dining Decks

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
themanual.com

The 11 Best Living Room Furniture Pieces To Buy for Your Home

Some of the best furniture sets are the pieces that will fit your personality and style and are made of quality materials. It used to be that furniture needed to match, that you had to purchase living room sets and you were supposed to be happy with that. Sure, you can still find furniture sets, but do you need to have everything match? No, you don’t.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Domaine

14 Stone Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Really Rock

Considering a stone kitchen backsplash? First of all, good choice. They’re beautiful, timeless, and add a ton of character to any kitchen. In selecting, there are two very different aesthetic routes you can choose from: rough, textured stacked stones that create a rustic, organic look, or sleek, modern stone backsplashes, like quartzite or marble.
HOME & GARDEN
montereycountyweekly.com

Best Restaurant For Romantic Dining

120 Highlands Drive, Carmel 620-1234, highlandsinn.hyatt.com/en/hotel/dining.html. This place has one of the best views of the Pacific Ocean and the Big Sur coast. That’s half of the trick. The other half is what the Hyatt Carmel Highlands (where the restaurant is located) calls a fusion between its two award-winning restaurants, casual California Market and fine dining Pacific’s Edge. The result is a menu that offers salads made of local greens (think Swank Farms), seafood (Monterey Bay Abalone Company) and also eco-conscious options like Beyond Burger. One catch – romantic dining has to happen before 2pm and is for lunch and breakfast only, at least for now. The Sunset Lounge offers cocktails and small bites from 4-10pm and while the menu changes, the view and the romance stay the same.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
Q 96.1

Bangor Restaurant Bringing Back Heated ‘Dining Domes’ This Winter

As colder months settle in, a Bangor restaurant is bringing back a unique dining experience. "Dining Domes" are making a return this fall and winter at Timber Kitchen & Bar. The cozy, rustic-themed, heated domes are decked out in buffalo plaid. The restaurant says the domes can seat up to seven people and are sanitized with an Electrostatic Disinfectant Gun after each use. There's no additional cost to be seated in a dome, and reservations are encouraged.
BANGOR, ME
ArchDaily

CIIE.CO Refurbishment / Unseen Architects

Manufacturers: Ikea, Bristol, Featherlite Furniture, Futura Lights, Tucana Lights. Structural Consultants: Vertex Consultants and Engineers. Electrical Consultants: Antech Consultants & Engineers. Acoustics: Acoustic Arena. Carpenter: Shiv Shakti Furniture. Text description provided by the architects. CIIE.CO is located in the new campus, adjacent to Louis Kahn’s old IIMA campus. It has...
HOME & GARDEN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Dining Out Restaurant Review: Alto Grado

There were some simple truths that were working in Alto Grado Pizzeria's favor before I even had my first taste from there. For starters, even the most basic wood-fired pizza is not going to disappoint if it is made with fresh, interesting ingredients. And when you get to sit outside on a cool autumn evening along the bustling Landing where everyone strolling around the impressive downtown city center is smiling and having a good time, it is hard to not enjoy what you are doing.
FORT WAYNE, IN
nbcboston.com

North End Restaurants ‘Disappointed' at Early End to Outdoor Dining

Another successful season of outdoor dining in the North End of Boston is drawing to a close in about a week, a month ahead of other neighborhoods, disappointing restaurant owners and loyal patrons. The city's restaurant pilot program, which started during the coronavirus pandemic and is wrapping up its second...
BOSTON, MA
pymnts

Restaurant Roundup: Robots Take Over Major Casual Dining Chains

Chili’s Grill & Bar, the Brinker International-owned casual dining giant with over 1,600 restaurants across 29 countries, is looking to mitigate its front-of-house labor challenges with the use of a robot that serves food, beverages and buses tables at 10 of its restaurants. On Thursday (Oct. 21), Nicole Cipani, instructional...
RESTAURANTS
Atlas Obscura

9 Restaurants Where You Can Dine Among the Dead

There are plenty of precedents for dining among the dead. After what was likely a public viewing of King Midas’s coffin, ancient Phrygian mourners ate spicy stew, then sealed the king in his tomb. During the rural cemetery movement of the 1800s, Americans picnicked beside the graves of loved ones. And today, Mexican families bring food to panteónes as offerings for returning spirits and for their own nourishment on Day of the Dead.
RESTAURANTS
themanual.com

Restaurant Robots and the Future of Dining

One of the first things you notice at Top Burmese, an eclectic restaurant located in the Portland metro area, is the robot. His name is Milo and he’s providing the restaurant staff some much needed help. Amid a climate of social distancing and overworked restaurant personnel, Milo is something of a saving grace.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy