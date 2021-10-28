CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly police to get stun guns after shooting

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 7 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia will spend $14 million to equip all of its...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Michigan shooting suspect wanted after rap video showed guns found at scene: police

Authorities are searching for a Michigan shooting suspect after discovering firearms used at the scene of a September restaurant shooting in his music video posted to YouTube. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) confirmed to Fox News that the agency obtained a federal warrant for Tylique Campbell's arrest on Thursday for being a felon in possession of a handgun under 18 U.S. Code § 922 (g)(1).
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
WALA-TV FOX10

Midtown Mobile shooting suspect dies after turning gun on himself, police say

MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The man police say was wanted in connection to an attempted robbery turned shooting in Midtown Mobile has been found. Police cornering him in a Midtown neighborhood Thursday morning, that is when neighbors say they heard a gunshot. The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police Shooting#Stun#Philly#Ap#The Philadelphia Inquirer
WTAX

Officer shoots inmate after struggle for gun

Illinois State Police have released video footage showing a tense scene involving an inmate’s attack on a correctional officer at a courthouse and another officer firing his weapon at the inmate. Authorities say Fredrick Goss, 55, was at the Jefferson County Courthouse earlier this month for a trial. He was...
ILLINOIS STATE
cbslocal.com

Police Officer Shoots Man Holding Gun After Crash In Hammond, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana State Police are investigating after a Hammond police officer shot a suspect early Thursday morning. Indiana State Police said Hammond police and firefighters were responding to a 911 call about a crash and possible vehicle fire around 3:30 a.m. at Rhode Island Avenue and Orchard Drive.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to ‘get the rot out’ after officers admit taking photos of bodies

The mother of two murdered women whose bodies were photographed by Metropolitan Police officers has told the force to “get the rot out once and for all”.Mina Smallman, a retired Anglican priest, said Scotland Yard’s apologies for the handling of her daughters’ disappearance and officers’ subsequent actions was “too little, too late”.Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she said: “You need to drill down and get the rot out once and for all. You are not above the law, you are not going to be protected.”Asked if the Metropolitan Police commissioner should resign Ms Smallman said it was not the “right...
PUBLIC SAFETY
coosavalleynews.com

rome Woman Jailed After Shooting Gun in Driveway

Kayina Moay Gibson, 28 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she endangered the lives of others when she fired a gun from the driveway of a home on Tiger Lane. Police stated that the bullets stuck an unoccupied 1982 Chevrolet Caprice, which belonged to the victim. Gibson...
ROME, GA
abc17news.com

Stars stunned by ‘mismanaged set’ in fatal prop-gun shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood professionals say they’re baffled by the circumstances of the New Mexico movie-set shooting that left a cinematographer dead, adding that production crews have stepped up safety measures. Jeffrey Wright says the death has brought a renewed attention to detail on the set of ”Westworld,” the HBO series he stars in. He also says he has never been handed a weapon on set without seeing that the barrel was clear. “The Umbrella Academy” actor Justin Min says precautions were taken to “another level” after the shooting. Actor Alec Baldwin fired the shot that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. A photo published in the New York Post shows him embracing Hutchins’ husband on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
recordargusnews.com

Pa. trooper shoots, kills man armed with knife

HARRISBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper shot and killed a man who refused to drop a knife duing a confrontation on Halloween, authorities said. Troopers had responded to a domestic complaint in West Hanover Township where they said Glenn Custer, 59, of Harrisburg, was acting erratically and was armed with a knife. Custer disobeyed commands to drop the knife […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy