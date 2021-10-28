CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies drop to 2-2 after 116-96 loss to Trail Blazers

By Memphis Grizzlies
NBA
 7 days ago

The Memphis Grizzlies were outpaced in a 116-96 loss to the CJ McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night at Moda Center. McCollum led the Trail Blazers on a second half scoring barrage finishing with 25 points and six rebounds. Damian Lillard followed with double-double scoring 20 points and...

firstsportz.com

Video: JA Morant spins around the world to end first half in Nuggets vs Grizzlies

There is no denying that JA Morant is one of the most underrates natural athletes in the modern-day NBA. A player who has not only led Memphis Grizzlies season after season, but his loyalty is just another subject not spoken much about. However, the athleticism of the 22-years-old guard has made the most devastating of big men come to their knees. Having already showed what he is capable of, Morant produced another magical play in Nuggets vs Grizzlies.
NBA
FanSided

This Grizzlies trade would bring another lethal scorer to Memphis

Before we start this little experiment, let me start by saying this is all potential, and hypothetical, that is the fun in trades. The Memphis Grizzlies don’t need this trade to happen, but it would be very helpful in my opinion. However, there are some cons as well. Looking at...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Report: Damian Lillard 'Obsessed' with Idea of Draymond Green Joining Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is reportedly "obsessed" with the idea of the team trying to make a trade for Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Portland's continued interest in the three-time All-Star during an appearance Wednesday on the HoopsHype Podcast. "The Blazers...
NBA
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Damian Lillard
Reuters

CJ McCollum, Damian Lillard help Blazers rout Grizzlies

EditorsNote: Adds Lillard in 6th graf, change turnovers and shooting percentage in 7th graf. CJ McCollum recorded 25 points and six rebounds and Damian Lillard added 20 points and 10 assists to help the Portland Trail Blazers post a 116-96 victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Jusuf...
NBA
NBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies begin four-game road trip with win over Clippers

The Memphis Grizzlies knocked off the L.A. Clippers 120-114 on Saturday night inside Staples Center. The Grizzlies trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half before an explosive third quarter that turned the momentum in their favor. The game was still in doubt down to the final minute, but Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. connected on clutch baskets to fend off the Los Angeles comeback bid.
NBA
kion546.com

McCollum has 25 points, Blazers beat Grizzlies 116-96

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum had 25 points and Damian Lillard added 20, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 116-96 on Wednesday night. Anfernee Simons added 17 points off the bench for the Blazers, who held Ja Morant to 17 points and 10 assists. Morant had averaged 35 points for the Grizzlies through the first three games this season. Desmond Bane had 19 points to lead the Grizzlies, who trailed by as many as 26 points in their second straight loss.
NBA
NBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies overcome 19-point deficit to knock off Curry, Warriors

A second-half defensive showcase helped the Memphis Grizzlies in a 104-101 victory over the Warriors on Thursday night at the Chase Center. Ja Morant had an answer for every Stephen Curry scoring flurry as he poured in 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Desmond Bane continued his strong, early season performance with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 15 points and eight rebounds. The Grizzlies got it done on the defensive end with 17 steals and nine blocks.
NBA
chatsports.com

Postgame Report: Morant makes statement as Grizzlies open season with win over Cavaliers

The Grizzlies survived a late comeback push to defeat the Cavaliers 132-121 in the 2021-22 season opener on Wednesday night at FedExForum. Ja Morant scored 11 of his game-high 37 points in the final quarter and added six rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Desmond Bane tied his career-high, scoring 22 points to go with three rebounds and two steals. De’Anthony Melton went 4-for-6 from 3-point range for 20 points and four rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four blocks.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Blazers Can’t Bear to Lose Again, Stomp Grizzlies 116-96

The roller-coaster Portland Trail Blazers welcomed Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies to the Moda Center on Wednesday night, trying to even up their season record at 2-2 after alternating frustration-filled losses with a brilliant win in their first three games. The coaster went up and down in the first two quarters, but Portland rocketed to the moon in the third behind a huge offensive push from Damian Lillard. Once they gained momentum, they never looked back, cruising to a 116-96 win.
NBA
NBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies outlast Jokic, Nuggets in solid 106-97 victory

Ja Morant scored 26 points and reached a significant early-career milestone, while the bench played an integral role in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 106-97 win over the Denver Nuggets. Morant reached 1,000 career assists with the first of his eight assists tonight, becoming the 25th-fastest player in NBA history to reach...
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 Trail Blazers takeaways from ’embarrassing’ loss to Clippers

Forty-eight hours after reaching their peak, the Portland Trail Blazers hit rock bottom. Chauncey Billups’ new team was embarrassed by his old one on Monday night at Staples Center, falling 116-86 to the LA Clippers. Here are three takeaways from the Blazers’ 30-point drubbing, one every bit as ugly as...
NBA
Daily Herald

Kennard has 23, Clips rout Trail Blazers 116-86 for 1st win

LOS ANGELES -- Luke Kennard scored 23 points, tying his career high with six 3-pointers, and Los Angeles ran away early to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 116-86 for the Clippers' first win of the season on Monday night. Reggie Jackson added 18 points and Paul George had 16 points...
NBA
NBA

POWER RANKINGS » Little Change To Rankings After Roller-Coaster Week 3

An up and down few weeks has the Trail Blazers roughly where they started the season in the power rankings. They're holding down the middle of the pack, coming in no lower than 17th and no higher than 13th. Portland is the only .500 or below team in the league with a positive point differential thanks to wins by 29, 20, and 19 points over Phoenix, Memphis, and Los Angeles respectively. Unfortunately, after a close opening night loss to the Kings -- that seemed like an anomaly with Harrison Barnes going 8-11 from three, while Dame was 0-9 -- the Blazers have lost three games by 10 or more points as well. Dame’s shooting woes have continued with good looks seemingly just not going through the basket. Dame has been candid about not seeing his shot go down. “I always look at struggles as an opportunity to show my true character,” Lillard said after Monday’s game. “The real ones, they can keep on trucking and keep on going and still find a way to get the job done.”
NBA

