Postgame Report: Grizzlies drop to 2-2 after 116-96 loss to Trail Blazers

An up and down few weeks has the Trail Blazers roughly where they started the season in the power rankings. They're holding down the middle of the pack, coming in no lower than 17th and no higher than 13th. Portland is the only .500 or below team in the league with a positive point differential thanks to wins by 29, 20, and 19 points over Phoenix, Memphis, and Los Angeles respectively. Unfortunately, after a close opening night loss to the Kings -- that seemed like an anomaly with Harrison Barnes going 8-11 from three, while Dame was 0-9 -- the Blazers have lost three games by 10 or more points as well. Dame’s shooting woes have continued with good looks seemingly just not going through the basket. Dame has been candid about not seeing his shot go down. “I always look at struggles as an opportunity to show my true character,” Lillard said after Monday’s game. “The real ones, they can keep on trucking and keep on going and still find a way to get the job done.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO