Bob Arum has no faith that Anthony Joshua ever beats Usyk. On September 25, Anthony “AJ” Joshua (24-2, 22 KO’s) lost his second professional prizefight to Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KO’s). Along with collecting his second “L”, Joshua was also separated from his four titles. Naturally, AJ was disturbed by this jarring sequence of events and sought to right some wrongs in his camp. In an effort to do that, Joshua famously went on an American tour scouting for a new potential chief second. Top Rank founder and big boss Bob Arum has zero faith any new changes will alter how Joshua performs against Usyk.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO