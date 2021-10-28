CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon PowerShot PX is First Smart Camera Aimed at Families

Cover picture for the articleCanon have unveiled their first smart camera aimed at families, the PowerShot PX, which automatically captures high-quality 11.7MP images and 60p Full HD video. The Canon PowerShot PX will be available from November 2021 priced at £449.99 / €499.99. Canon UK Press Release. Canon unveils its first smart camera...

This 55-inch QLED TV is available for a stellar price at Best Buy

Perhaps not as impressive as some of the cutting-edge OLED TVs, it's tough to argue with a deal this good. The 55-inch Insignia F50 4K TV is currently available at Best Buy for $450, nearly its lowest price ever. This sizeable QLED panel features a 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Fire TV OS allowing for built-in Alexa voice controls. This gives the TV native access to most major streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. The picture can be enhanced with Dolby Vision and HDR for increased depth of color, and a narrow bezel provides the TV with a sleek aesthetic.
Global Waterproof Camera Market Estimation 2021-2026 Analysis by Key Players like Canon, Fujifilm, Kodak, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, etc. | Affluence

The prime objective of the Waterproof Camera market report is to provide insights on the post-COVID-19 impact which will help market players like Canon, Fujifilm, Kodak, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, and more in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users, and geography (North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America). The Waterproof Camera market is predicted to witness significant growth throughout the forecast from 2021 to 2027. It commits various factors affecting industry like market environment, various policies of the government, past data and market trends, technological advancements, upcoming innovations, market risk factors, market restraints, and challenges within the Waterproof Camera industry.
Canon Patent: Focal Reducer For Mirrorless Camera With APS-C Sensor

Well that’s a heck of a Canon patent application. A focal reducer that gives some exciting focal length and apertures on APS-C cameras. Spotted by Hi Lows Note, Canon patent application 2021-167921 (Japan) discusses optical formulas for a focal reducer that could transform a 50mm f/1.4 lens for full-frame cameras into a 33mm f/0.94 lens for APS-C sensor cameras. Not bad, eh? Hopefully Canon will release this thing for the EOS M system.
First leaked picture of the Leica M11 camera?

I received this leaked picture of what appears to be the already rumored/upcoming Leica M11 camera (see the rumored Leica M11 details here):. and before you label this as a fake, take a look at this picture of my Leica M10-R camera:. Did you notice the differences? Yes, everything is...
Canon PowerShot PX wants to be your personal digital photographer

(Pocket-lint) - It's been quite some time since we've written about a Canon PowerShot camera - because the compact camera market has been diminishing and far fewer such products are being released. Canon's late 2021 take on the PowerShot, in the PX smart camera, is a rather turned-on-its-head idea for the brand though.
Exclusive first look: The new Camera Raw on iPad

In advance of today’s Adobe MAX announcements, I got a first look at the new Camera Raw on iPad. Built into Photoshop on iPad, Camera Raw lets you open and develop RAW photos, and then bring them into Photoshop either as a Layer or Smart Object. How the iPad Edit...
Govee Immersion Kit Smart Wi-Fi TV Backlight + Light Bars have a 1,080p HD smart camera

Take your home entertainment to the next level with the Govee Immersion Kit Smart Wi-Fi TV Backlight + Light Bars. It has a 1,080p HD smart camera for precise color recognition. It automatically projects reactive lighting onto the wall behind thanks to an RGBIC strip light. What’s more, two light bars enhance the lighting. Meanwhile, the mic captures your content’s audio. With both the mic and camera, you get combined audio and video syncing. Then, the dramatic multi-color RGBIC effect enhances whatever it is that you’re watching. Best of all, you get smart voice and app control with Alexa, Google Assistant, and the Govee Home app. Moreover, while this home theater gadget’s effect seems complex, it’s pretty easy to install. Finally, the rich preset lighting makes it simple to set the right mood.
The Nikon Z9 Is A Big Leap Forward For Its Mirrorless Camera Family

Compared to the likes of other mirrorless camera brands in the market, Nikon is not always the tip of anyone’s tongue. However, the Nikon Z9 is here to change all that. Packing a 45.7MP full-frame camera with the capability to shoot 8K, the Nikon Z9 is bound to make waves. With Nikon claiming that the Z9 has the “world’s fastest sensor scan rate” it’s aided by an electronic shutter. That’s right, the Nikon Z9 is their first pro camera that does not come with a mechanical shutter. Combine that with a full-frame CMOS sensor and Expeed 7 processor, this camera is built for speed.
ANNKE Redefines Wireless Smart Security with Launch of WS500, World's First 5MP WiFi Security Camera System

This new WiFi system adopts exceptional 1/2.8'' progressive CMOS image sensor, ensuring that users will be able to enjoy vivid 2K 5MP Super HD picture quality in all environments. With the latest image enhancement technologies – digital WDR, DNR, HLC & BLC, the WiFi IP cameras can still capture the stunning footages in high-contrast lighting conditions. The latest EXIR 3.0 night vision technology allows for a 50% increase in illumination efficiency over traditional LED arrays, and offers stronger light in darkness for long-range visibility. The smart cameras, with the rectangular EXIR 3.0 LED lens, produce crisp videos with even lighting without dark corners or over-bright spots. The EXIR 3.0 tech provides excellent heat dissipation and long lifespan. Users can count on this system for 24/7 all-around protection for years.
Wyze kicks off its birthday celebration with some very affordable new accessories for its very affordable smart cameras

Wyze has no shortage of fantastic gadgets that help make your home a little smarter without breaking the bank. The company is celebrating its birthday this week with the launch of a couple of new products. While it's nothing as groundbreaking as Wyze's foray into robovacs, these announcements make up some pretty cool accessories that might fit right into your existing smart home setup.
Here is a first look at the Redmi Smart Band Pro

Last year, Redmi launched its first fitness tracker, the Redmi Band, in China. The fitness tracker eventually made its way to India as the Redmi Smart Band and to Malaysia as the Mi Smart Band 4C. Now, rather than a Redmi Band 2, it appears what we will be getting is the Redmi Smart Band Pro.
Canon's Powershot PX hopes home surveillance can be a little fun

Canon’s latest release, the PowerShot PX, is an always-on home camera that uses artificial intelligence to snap quick shots of cute memories. It’s a very normal home surveillance camera, really — just instead of nabbing home invaders, it’ll help you take photos of your kids drawing all over the walls. Or something cute like that.
Black Friday desktop computer deals: What to expect

Black Friday is right around the corner. In fact, it’s under a month away. Now that fall is in full force, you’re ready to start thinking about what your holiday shopping list should look like. So you might as well take advantage of the time you have now to get prepared. There are certain trends that you’re sure to see and we are starting to see them already. When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are always so many great ones. From TVs to smart home devices, there’s plenty to love. But many people take a...
Black Friday TV deals 2021: Best AO discounts on 4K and QLED sets from Samsung, LG and Toshiba

Black Friday is on 26 November this year, and if there’s one thing the annual shopping event is synonymous with, it’s heavily discounted televisions. While the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, the very best Black Friday TV deals are still highly sought-after online. Already, TV deals are popping up at AO and Studio, with more to come soon.With so many time-limited discounts flying around, it’s easy to become overwhelmed. Here at IndyBest, we’ve been reporting on Black Friday deals for years and (if you don’t mind us saying) we’ve...
More Info on the Canon EOS R1 Flagship Mirrorless Camera Emerges

With all the excitement about the Nikon Z 9 and how it compares to cameras like the Canon EOS R3 and Sony a1, it can be easy to forget that Canon actually still has another high-level camera coming, the flagship EOS R1. A bit more info has emerged on the camera, including an expected release date.
Pozio aims to bring privacy to smart speakers and smartphones

Privacy is becoming an increasing concern for even users who aren’t so tech-savvy. The sales of smart speakers and smartphones have increased over the past few years, and with that, privacy has been impacted. Pozio has two new products launching on Kickstarter that they claim can bring back your privacy even if you’re using a smart speaker or smartphone.
Automate Your Entire Life With These Top-Rated Smart Home Devices

Smart homes and smart home robots are the wave of the future. Every aspect of a standard home has the potential to get smarter, whether it’s with cameras or voice activation. It’s time for all of us to take full advantage of what this world of technological innovation has to offer. Robots are being used as teaching assistants, crop harvesters and medical practitioners. They make tasks easier, faster and more accurate through their dependable technology and infinite capacity to work. Whether you’re a fan of robots or not, they are becoming more and more implemented into society at large and individual homes...
Canon’s PowerShot ZOOM Gets A Silver Award At DFA Design Asia Awards 2021

Canon’s concept camera with a huge optical zoom, the Powershot ZOOM, got a price: Silver Award at DFA Designa Asia. Canon’s PowerShot ZOOM wins Silver Award at DFA Design for Asia Awards 2021. TOKYO, November 1, 2021—Canon Inc. announced today that the company’s PowerShot ZOOM was recognized for design excellence...
