Boris Johnson’s government has suffered a heavy defeat in the House of Lords over his plans to restrict increases in the state pension.Peers by 280 votes to 178 backed a cross-party motion to keep retirement payouts linked to earnings – a large majority of 102.Under the amendment the so-called “triple lock” would stay in place but adjustments would be allowed to be made for the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.The government had wanted to suspend the triple lock entirely, breaking a Conservative manifesto commitment to keep it in place. Labour, which backed the cross-party amendment, says ministers are using...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO