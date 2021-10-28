On Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at approximately 12:04 pm, the St. James Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call reporting a “shoot out” occurring on Old Vacherie Road in Vacherie, LA. Detectives conducting the investigation learned that motive for the shooting was the unreported theft of several puppies. The owner of the puppies, Chandon Hickerson, told detectives he discovered his puppies stolen on Tuesday October 19, 2021 at approximately 11:00 pm. Chandon further stated to detectives that he was told someone in a blue sedan was seen placing a puppy in a trash can on Magnolia Heights in Vacherie. Chandon advised he then went in his truck with Keithon Burham, Jr. and Chase Geason to look for the subjects in the blue sedan. Upon coming into contact with them, a shoot-out between the occupants of both vehicles ensued. The occupants of the blue sedan were Shawnchez Lemar and Caivon Vedol. Multiple rounds were fired, and several projectiles struck an occupied residence and a vehicle nearby. Two of the individuals involved in the shoot-out sustained non-life-threatening injuries from gunfire. The two who were injured, Shawnchez Lemar and Chase Geason, were taken to area hospitals and were released after treatment. The sheriff’s office arrested and charged the following subjects:

VACHERIE, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO