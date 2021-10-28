CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Arrests

By Terry McCormick
Lebanon Democrat
 7 days ago

Macon CountyGuillermo Aviles, 33, of the 100 block of Seth Lane, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with filuare to appear, criminal impersonation and theft of property on Oct. 19 by Sgt. Kyle Petty. Bond was set at $7,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 10 in Macon County General Sessions...

www.lebanondemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxillinois.com

Former pastor arrested for grooming

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A former pastor of a rural Decatur church was arrested in Macon County, Ill., on Oct. 15, 2021, on grooming allegations. Joseph Krol, 36, was charged with grooming, a Class 4 felony, after Macon County detectives received information he attempted to solicit a 15-year-old girl for sexual activities through the popular app Snapchat. The juvenile was a member of his congregation, police said.
MACON COUNTY, IL
KSST Radio

Five Arrested On Felony Warrants

Five people were arrested on felony warrants, including a man and woman were arrested at separate locations on warrants not only were found to be wanted on controlled substance related charges, but were also found to be in possession of a controlled substance at the time of arrest, according to sheriff’s reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
wesb.com

Bradford Woman Arrested on Warrant

A Bradford woman has been arrested on an outstanding warrant. Officers investigating a report of a suspicious female located 36 year old Misty Michelle Good and discovered that she had an outstanding arrest warrant. Good was remanded to McKean County Jail.
BRADFORD, PA
nwestiowa.com

Arrested for trespassing, meth at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 46-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense trespassing at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Debra Ann Grosvenor stemmed from her...
LARCHWOOD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Dui#Sgt#Princess Court#Det#Oc
Daily Reflector

Teens arrested for fleeing arrest, possessing stolen handgun

East Carolina University police arrested two men on marijuana and weapons charges after a brief car chase on campus, the department reported. Officers attempted to conduct an Oct. 30 traffic stop on North Harding Street near First Street on a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro after noticing a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
PITT COUNTY, NC
104.1 WIKY

Wisconsin Fugitive Arrested

Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, which includes the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, make an arrest on Evansville’s north side. Dakota Myer has an extensive criminal history of violence. He is wanted in Wisconsin for violations of parole and for failing to register as a sex offender. Officers...
WISCONSIN STATE
theharlemvalleynews.net

Search in Stockport ends in arrest

Stockport, New York – October 22, 2021, the New York State Police in Columbia County conducted an extensive search for a subject in the Suthers Road area of Stockport after several suspicious incidents were reported. Kenneth L. Sutherland, age 51, of Kinderhook, NY, was located by State Police patrols and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
The Owensboro Times

Arrests: Wednesday, October 27

• A juvenile was charged Monday with first-degree rape (victim under age 12). • A juvenile was charged Monday with first-degree rape (victim under age 12) and first-degree sexual abuse (victim under age 12). • Braxton Green, 18, address unknown, was charged Tuesday with second-degree burglary.
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kmaland.com

Shen mayoral candidate arrested

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah mayoral candidate faces OWI charges. Shenandoah Police say 58-year-old Jeffrey Alan Hiser was arrested early Thursday morning for OWI 1st offense. Hiser was arrested after officers observed a vehicle drive over the sidewalk and strike a retaining wall in the 700 block of South Center Street shortly before 1:50 a.m.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. October 20 Robert Hall, 45, 200 block of South Cane, Eunice. Battery of a dating partner, simple assault.
EUNICE, LA
ccpdblotter.com

Suspect Arrested in Two Robberies

On Thursday October 21, 2021 at 5:40 am several officers were dispatched to 5700 block of Kostoryz for a robbery at a convenience store. The officers contacted the clerk who told the officers that a Hispanic male walked in with his hand in his pocket and demanded money. The offender then departed the scene with an unspecified amount of money, and the clerk was able to give the officers a description of the offender.
PUBLIC SAFETY
clecityhall.com

Cleveland Police Officer Arrested

Cleveland Police Patrol Officer Sean Bannerman was arrested by the Akron Police Department on October 29, 2021 for multiple offenses including both misdemeanor and felony charges. The Charges include Aggravated Menacing, Using Weapons While Intoxicated, Improper Handling Firearms in Vehicle-Under Influence, Illegal Possession of Firearm in Liquor Permit Premises and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. Bannerman, 26, was hired in November of 2020 and is still a probationary patrol officer (in the probationary portion of employment). He will be suspended without pay pending the outcome of the judiciary proceedings. The Cleveland Division of Police will conduct an administrative review of the case and disciplinary action will be decided upon completion of that review. Click here to view the disciplinary letter.
CLEVELAND, OH
capenews.net

Frequent Offender Arrested On Drug Warrant, Resists Arrest

After missing his court date this week for a drug offense in March 2020, Matthew J. Butchard, 27, of Woodridge Road was stopped by Sandwich police and arrested while driving on Water Street on Monday, October 18, at 4:51 PM. Police said an officer on patrol recognized Mr. Butchard from...
SANDWICH, MA
adairvoice.com

Murray arrested on drug charges

Jennifer Murray of Columbia was arrested Sunday after officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to a dispute call on Ashley Court. The initial call was on a property dispute over a vehicle. When officers arrived, the female came out of the residence to speak with the officers and was visibly under the influence. After being put in custody, a search also found the female to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
COLUMBIA, KY
nwestiowa.com

Sanborn motorist arrested for marijuana

SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sanborn resident was arrested about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Aletia Keobounhmee stemmed from the stop of an eastbound 1997 Toyota Camry on Highway 18 for an...
SANBORN, IA
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Man Arrested for Cyberstalking

Investigators with Oxford Police Department received a report on Sept. 15, of harassment by Matthew Keith Nichols, 34, of Oxford, as he was sending harassing messages and refused to stop when asked. Nichols was arrested on Oct. 27, on the charge of Cyberstalking. He was taken into custody and issued...
OXFORD, MS
KNOX News Radio

Man arrested for shooting in Dickinson

Police have made an arrest in a shooting in Dickinson (ND). The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. Officials say the victim told investigators that the 30-year-old man drew a handgun during an altercation and shot him Friday. The suspect initially refused to surrender when police caught up with him, but later complied. He was transported to the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center in Dickinson where he was held on possible charges of felony aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.
DICKINSON, ND
L'Observateur

Subjects arrested in Vacherie shootout

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at approximately 12:04 pm, the St. James Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call reporting a “shoot out” occurring on Old Vacherie Road in Vacherie, LA. Detectives conducting the investigation learned that motive for the shooting was the unreported theft of several puppies. The owner of the puppies, Chandon Hickerson, told detectives he discovered his puppies stolen on Tuesday October 19, 2021 at approximately 11:00 pm. Chandon further stated to detectives that he was told someone in a blue sedan was seen placing a puppy in a trash can on Magnolia Heights in Vacherie. Chandon advised he then went in his truck with Keithon Burham, Jr. and Chase Geason to look for the subjects in the blue sedan. Upon coming into contact with them, a shoot-out between the occupants of both vehicles ensued. The occupants of the blue sedan were Shawnchez Lemar and Caivon Vedol. Multiple rounds were fired, and several projectiles struck an occupied residence and a vehicle nearby. Two of the individuals involved in the shoot-out sustained non-life-threatening injuries from gunfire. The two who were injured, Shawnchez Lemar and Chase Geason, were taken to area hospitals and were released after treatment. The sheriff’s office arrested and charged the following subjects:
VACHERIE, LA
Fremont Tribune

Police make afternoon arrest

At approximately 3:45 p.m., Oct. 21, Jon C. Coniglio, 49, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of drinking on public property and littering after he was observed drinking beer at a picnic table in the John C. Fremont City Park located in the 800 block of north Park Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
FREMONT, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy