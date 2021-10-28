Is it OK to go trick-or-treating during the pandemic?

It's crazy to think that after almost two years, COVID is still able to disrupt our plans, our fun, and some of our holidays/celebrations. Recently the Downtown Bozeman Association announced that it would be canceling its annual downtown trick or treating event. This totally sucks, especially for our littles who have been waiting SO long to get back to some sort of normal. They have to do what they can to keep our community safe.

