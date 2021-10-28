CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

SHERIFF’S BLOTTER

By Editorials
theacorn.com
 8 days ago

Deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office say a resident on Sage Lane reported the...

www.theacorn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

New COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer Inc. said Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% as the drugmaker joins the race to bring the first easy-to-use medication against the coronavirus to the U.S. market. Currently all COVID-19 treatments used in the U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bell Canyon, CA
Ventura County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Park, CA
County
Ventura County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What vaccine mandate means for firms and workers

The Biden administration’s sweeping new COVID-19 mandate will apply to 84 million workers at mid-size and large companies. President Joe Biden described the rules issued Thursday as urgently needed to get more Americans inoculated. Though confirmed viral cases and deaths have fallen sharply since the start of the year, they remain dangerously high, especially in some areas and industries. Average case numbers have leveled off at about 70,000 new infections a day and confirmed viral deaths at more than 1,200 a day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blotter

Comments / 0

Community Policy