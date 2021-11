The vice president for student affairs at Washington State University will retire Nov. 15 after being placed on leave nearly two months ago. Mary Jo Gonzales, who started in the position in 2017, led 22 departments and over 500 staff in the division of student affairs on the Pullman campus. She’d been on leave since Sept. 1, according to a news release Wednesday from the university.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO