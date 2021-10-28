German Cup: Bayern Munich suffer biggest defeat in 43 years

Borussia Dortmund’s chances at silverware improved significantly last night, after several big names were knocked out of the DFB-Pokal. Wolfsburg have already been disqualified from the cup, after they fielded too many substitutes in the earlier rounds, and last night Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen were knocked out by underdog opponents. Bayern Munich suffered a 5-0 pasting at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach. Two goals each from Bensebaini and Embolo, as well as an early opener scored by Kone, helped Gladbach to victory, and into the next round of the Pokal. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen lost 2-1 to 2. Bundesliga side Karlsruher. While the five goals that Gladbach put past Bayern is pretty impressive, the outcome itself isn’t quite as shocking as Bayer Leverkusen’s loss to Karlsruher, who sit 8th in the second tier.

UEFA ・ 7 DAYS AGO