Soccer

German Cup: Bayern Munich suffer biggest defeat in 43 years

By Vincent Ashitey
primenewsghana.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayern Munich suffered their biggest defeat since 1978 as they were thrashed 5-0 at Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Cup second round. Gladbach led 1-0 after two minutes and 3-0 by the 21st minute. Kouadio Kone slotted home his first goal for the club before Ramy Bensebaini swept home...

www.primenewsghana.com

SkySports

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann tests positive for Covid-19

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for Covid-19 after missing Wednesday's Champions League win over Benfica. Nagelsmann travelled to Lisbon with the Bayern squad but remained in the team hotel due to what the club described as a 'flu-like infection'. Bayern confirmed on Thursday morning that Nagelsmann had...
SOCCER
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Freiburg emerging as unlikely title contender

Bayern Munich is on a quest this season to record their tenth consecutive Bundesliga title. During the previous nine championship-winning seasons for Bayern, the closest competitors for the title have included the other big-name clubs in German football such as Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, and Borrusia Monchengladbach. However, this season, there is an unlikely club that has risen to the top four spots in the table after nine matches played. That club is SC Freiburg who has emerged as an early-season title contender with an undefeated record.
UEFA
bayernstrikes.com

Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim: Four players to watch

Bayern Munich hosts Hoffenheim on Matchday Nine of the 2021/22 Bundesliga season. The two clubs exchanged victories last season as Hoffenheim shocked Bayern with a 4-1 win at home and then Die Roten won the reserve fixture by the exact same score of 4-1. Lots of goals should be expected in this match with both clubs finding the back of the net often this season. Here are four players to watch for ahead of Saturday’s match.
UEFA
FanSided

Bayern Munich face competition from Real Madrid for Antonio Rudiger

Bayern Munich has been improving defense in the past three windows by signing some of the most coveted defenders. The German Champions might sign another central defender next summer, with Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea is emerging as the prime target. The latest update from England does hint that Rudiger could be moving away from Stamford Bridge.
UEFA
Person
Julian Nagelsmann
Person
Jonas Hofmann
Person
Breel Embolo
Person
Ramy Bensebaini
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Leroy Sane leads rout against Benfica

The third round of the UEFA Champions League group stage saw a high-flying FC Bayern Munich take on the Liga Portugal long-time giants Benfica, ending in a 4-0 away win for the Bavarians. Ahead of this game, Bayern was coming in being heavy favorites after dominating Bayer Leverkusen this past weekend on Matchday 8 of the Bundesliga. Benfica, though currently sitting atop the table in Portugal, was not able to rise to the occasion.
UEFA
fearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: Bayern Munich Suffer 5-0 Defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach in the DFB-Pokal

Borussia Dortmund’s chances at silverware improved significantly last night, after several big names were knocked out of the DFB-Pokal. Wolfsburg have already been disqualified from the cup, after they fielded too many substitutes in the earlier rounds, and last night Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen were knocked out by underdog opponents. Bayern Munich suffered a 5-0 pasting at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach. Two goals each from Bensebaini and Embolo, as well as an early opener scored by Kone, helped Gladbach to victory, and into the next round of the Pokal. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen lost 2-1 to 2. Bundesliga side Karlsruher. While the five goals that Gladbach put past Bayern is pretty impressive, the outcome itself isn’t quite as shocking as Bayer Leverkusen’s loss to Karlsruher, who sit 8th in the second tier.
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Lewandowski scores to keep Bayern Munich top of Bundesliga

Berlin (AFP) – Robert Lewandowski stated his case for the Ballon d’Or by scoring his 10th Bundesliga goal in nine games this season for leaders Bayern Munich in a 4-0 romp at home to Hoffenheim on Saturday. Having claimed a record 41 Bundesliga goals last season, Lewandowski has picked up...
FIFA
FanSided

Bayern Munich showcase mastery over little things in win against Hoffenheim

It wasn’t the best night for the Bavarians. Individual errors, misread plays, a touch of self-regarding, leaving enough on the proverbial plate to raise questions. With that being said, Bayern ran away as comfortable winners against Hoffenheim; akin to their seemingly comfortable win against Benfica. Bayern Munich at its finest, unstoppable, unequivocally superior.
UEFA
chatsports.com

David De Gea was left 'angry' with Bastian Schweinsteiger after the German said Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer is on a 'different level'... and the World Cup winner concedes progress at Man United is 'taking TOO LONG'

Former Red Devil Bastian Schweinsteiger has revealed that he left Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea angry with his comparisons to Manuel Neuer. The midfielder arrived at Old Trafford from Bayern Munich in 2015 and went from playing with one international goalkeeper to another, swapping Neuer for De Gea. And,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Five key stats from 5-0 loss to Gladbach

Bayern Munich suffered a shocking 5-0 defeat in the second round of the DFB Pokal. After falling behind 3-0 in the 21st minute, the visitors were never able to recover. Hosts Borussia Monchengladbach routed their opponents to deliver a memorable win in front of their home supporters. The loss sees Bayern exit the domestic cup competition in the second round for the second consecutive season. Here are five key stats from the defeat.
UEFA
ESPN

Gladbach hand Bayern Munich worst loss since 1978 to advance in German Cup

Borussia Monchengladbach sensationally struck three times in the opening 21 minutes to demolish German champions Bayern Munich 5-0 on Wednesday and dump them out of the German Cup second round. Gladbach's dream start yielded two goals from Ramy Bensebaini and one from Kouadio Kone to put them in the driving...
MLS
FanSided

Bayern Munich get taste of their own medicine against Gladbach

Borussia-Park erupted into a mocking cheer as a chance on the counter from Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard fell feebly in the hands of Yann Sommer in the 83rd minute. Their chants, jubilant of course, spoke more of defiance. The utter rejection of folklore and tradition, much like the team they so dearly adore.
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Bayern Munich suffer historic 5-0 cup thrashing at Moenchengladbach

Berlin (AFP) – Shell-shocked Bayern Munich suffered their heaviest defeat in the German Cup Wednesday when their star-studded team was thrashed 5-0 at Borussia Moenchengladbach. Full-strength Bayern conceded the first goal after just 71 seconds and were 3-0 down with 21 minutes played. It was the first time for 27...
SOCCER
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Three things to watch for against Union Berlin

Bayern Munich will look to bounce back from their shocking 5-0 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach in the DFB Pokal against Union Berlin on Saturday. After being held to two draws last season by Union Berlin, Die Roten could be in danger of dropping points in their trip to Germany’s capital city. Here are three things to watch for ahead of Saturday’s Matchday Ten fixture.
UEFA
tothelaneandback.com

Tottenham eye free transfer for 27-year-old Bayern Munich star next summer

Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur are keen on a deal for Bayern Munich ace Corentin Tolisso. According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t ESPN), Tottenham Hotspur are interested in orchestrating a transfer for Bayern Munich star Corentin Tolisso next summer. The 27-year-old has suffered for game-time at the Allianz Arena in recent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Tottenham and Bayern Munich 'interested in signing Randal Kolo Muani' with the Nantes forward in the last year of his contract and Spurs director Fabio Paratici has 'already met the player's entourage'

Tottenham are reportedly set to battle it out with Bayern Munich for Nantes forward Randal Kolo Muani. The 22-year-old who scored nine league goals for the Ligue 1 side last season is in the final year of his contract and able to speak to clubs over a pre-contract on January 1.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

‘Collective blackout’ as Bayern suffer 5-0 cup thrashing at Gladbach

Berlin (AFP) – Shell-shocked Bayern Munich suffered their heaviest defeat in the German Cup Wednesday when their star-studded team was thrashed 5-0 at Borussia Moenchengladbach. “I’m absolutely shocked. We simply didn’t turn up,” Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic told ARD. “We let ourselves be outplayed in every situation – a...
SOCCER

