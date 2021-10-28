CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona sack Ronald Koeman after Rayo Vallecano loss

By Vincent Ashitey
primenewsghana.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonald Koeman has been sacked as head coach of Barcelona after 14 months in charge at the Nou Camp. Barca have picked up just 15 points from 10 games in La Liga and have already lost twice in the group stage of this season's Champions League. They are ninth...

www.primenewsghana.com

primenewsghana.com

I would love to return to Barcelona as a sporting director - Messi

Lionel Messi says he would be keen to return to Barcelona as a sporting director in the future. Messi, 34, made an emotional exit from the Nou Camp in August after more than 20 years, joining Paris St-Germain. While he is not thinking about retirement yet, he "would love to...
SOCCER
primenewsghana.com

UCL: Benzema brace powers Real Madrid to top of Group D

Only Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have scored more Champions League goals than Karim Benzema. Karim Benzema's double took Real Madrid top of Group D as they held off a spirited Shakhtar Donetsk side in the Champions League. Benzema tapped in the opener to record Real's 1,000th goal...
SOCCER
Bleacher Report

Cristiano Ronaldo, GF Georgina Rodriguez Announce She Is Pregnant with Twins

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez announced Thursday they're expecting twins. "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. "Our hearts are full of love—we can't wait to meet you." The couple have a three-year-old daughter, Alana, and Ronaldo has three other children who...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Clasico#Spanish#Everton#Southampton#European#Dutchman#Paris St Germain#Qatari#English#Atletico Madrid#Real Madrid
goal.com

Is Salah Africa's greatest Premier League player ever?

Having eclipsed Drogba's goal record, it is worth considering the Egyptian's place in the PL's African football pantheon and what makes him so unique. Despite standing at only 5ft 9in, Salah has never been one to require protection or coddling. Instead, over the course of his four years at Liverpool,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sepp Blatter, Platini indicted for fraud in Switzerland

Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini were charged with fraud and other offenses by Swiss prosecutors on Tuesday after a six-year investigation into a controversial $2 million payment.The 85-year-old Blatter and 65-year-old Platini now face a trial within months at federal criminal court in Bellinzona.“This payment damaged FIFA’s assets and unlawfully enriched Platini,” Swiss federal prosecutors said in a statement.The case from September 2015 ousted Blatter ahead of schedule as FIFA president and ended then-UEFA president Platini’s campaign to succeed his former mentor.Swiss cases often take years to reach a conclusion.The case centers on Platini’s written request...
UEFA
