Barcelona sack Ronald Koeman after Rayo Vallecano loss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compared Cristiano Ronaldo's talismanic influence at Manchester United to NBA legend Michael Jordan after he scored twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at Atalanta on Tuesday.
For the third time in four Champions League games since returning for a second spell at Old Trafford, Ronaldo rescued United with a late goal as his sweetly struck volley in the 91st minute snatched a barely deserved point in Bergamo.
The 36-year-old also scored late winners at home to Villarreal and Atalanta, when United came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 two weeks ago.
However, another disjointed display bailed out by Ronaldo's brilliant finishing will do little to ease the pressure on United boss Solskjaer.
