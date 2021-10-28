Barcelona sack Ronald Koeman after Rayo Vallecano loss

West Brom will ramp up contract talks with Sam Johnstone in January to convince the England international to stay.The goalkeeper’s deal expires at the end of the season and he is reportedly attracting interest from Southampton West Ham and Tottenham.Albion are third in the Sky Bet Championship, nine points behind leaders Bournemouth ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Hull.Boss Valerien Ismael said: “From January we will start to go more intensively in the discussion but at the moment we’re all focused on the pitch, on the performances.“We know what we have to do to give ourselves a good position...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO