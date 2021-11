Find out if the third episode of Demon Slayer Season 2 will be available on Netflix this week!. It's Sunday once again and that means another episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 is coming. Episode 3 is set to be broadcast this weekend and fans are eager to see what will happen in the anime. But where can we watch If It's True? Will the new episode be available on Netflix this weekend?

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO