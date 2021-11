COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 are now available in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, health officials announced on Wednesday. The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for this age group, long considered a critical component of protecting the community and returning to normalcy after the nearly two-year pandemic. The availability of the shots for the younger children comes at a time when health officials have expressed concern of another potential surge of cases as the holidays approach. The vaccines will also help prevent the spread of the virus in schools, health and public officials have said.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO