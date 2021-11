Kelly Osbourne has been in the spotlight for more than two decades and has never been shy about discussing her battle with drug addiction. During a discussion on DJ Fat Tony's "The Recovery" podcast in 2020, Kelly admitted she thought she would end up dead like some of her friends, per Mirror UK. She informed listeners at the time that she was nearly three years sober and the happiest she had ever been. "I never thought I'd be alive at 35 years old," the "One Word" singer explained. "A lot of my friends didn't make it and burying them was hard. I had survivor's guilt for a long time. I'm almost three years sober."

MUSIC ・ 16 DAYS AGO