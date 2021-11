Los Angeles Kings fans held their collective breath Friday night as stud defenseman Drew Doughty had to be helped off the ice following a knee injury. The incident unfolded late in the second period of the Kings’ matchup with the Dallas Stars. New Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa delivered a knee-to-knee hit on Doughty as he entered the offensive zone, resulting in immediate and visible pain for the decorated veteran (video). Doughty did not return to the game, but neither did Hakanpaa, who was assessed a five-minute major for kneeing and a game misconduct. L.A. would score on the resulting power play but eventually lost in overtime.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO