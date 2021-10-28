CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Carlson's Most Deranged Moment Yet? Special to Air Suggesting Jan. 6 a 'False Flag'

By Althea Legaspi
GreenwichTime
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTucker Carlson previewed an upcoming special called Patriot Purge with a disturbing trailer, which suggests the January 6th insurrection was a “false flag,” among other unfounded claims. The three-part series via Tucker Carlson Originals is headed to Fox News on November...

www.greenwichtime.com

Vanity Fair

Fox News Would Like to Make It Clear That Tucker Carlson’s Deranged January 6 Show Is Not on Fox News

On Sunday, The Washington Post released a major investigative project on the January 6 Capitol attack, revealing that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies received numerous tips warning of the riot but still failed to prevent it. As is his wont, Tucker Carlson took this personally. The Fox News star claimed that the Post’s exposé was published to counter his Patriot Purge documentary series, whose first part became available on Fox’s streaming platform, Fox Nation, on Monday morning. The series portrays the Capitol riot as a “false flag” operation orchestrated by federal officials to target Trump supporters.
Washington Post

Only Geraldo Rivera can change Fox News

Your comments last week about “Patriot Purge,” your colleague Tucker Carlson’s three-part series on the Jan. 6 riots, were blunt and devastating. The suggestion in the trailer for the series that the riot was a “false flag” operation was, as you rightly pointed out, “bulls---.”. Opinions to start the day,...
Fox News Surprise: 'The Five' Usurps Tucker Carlson as Most-Watched Show

The round-table show “The Five” has proven to be one of Fox News Channel’s most durable properties. And yet, after a decade on air, the late-afternoon program can still surprise even the most veteran executive at the Fox Corp. cable-news outlet. “The Five,” which these days relies largely on a...
Joy Reid Calls Fox News 'Arguably the Greatest Threat to Our Democracy,' Says Tucker Carlson Is 'Our Most Prominent White Nationalist'

Joy Reid tore into Fox News and Tucker Carlson on Friday night and ripped the host for the second time in two days for his upcoming Fox Nation series on the January 6th Capitol attack. Carlson previewed the trailer for the series, which suggests that the attack was a “false flag” event. It also features a person claiming, “The left is hunting the right. Sticking them in Guantanamo Bay, for American citizens, leaving them there to rot.”
'They're Hysterical': Tucker Carlson Absurdly Claims Washington Post Report is a Rebuttal to His Jan. 6 Documentary

Tucker Carlson appeared on Fox & Friends Monday to promote and defend his new series on the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. A trailer for the three-part series, which airs on Fox Nation, was released last week. It sparked criticism from inside and outside Fox News thanks to its unsubtle reliance on violent imagery and promotion of conspiracy theories (the trailer ends with a woman suggesting the riot was a false flag).
Geraldo Rivera criticizes Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson for "messing around with Jan. 6 stuff" with his Patriot Purge docuseries

“'False flags!? Bullsh*t," Rivera tweeted of Carlson's three-part Tucker Carlson Originals series for Fox Nation featuring debunked conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol. In an interview with The New York Times, Rivera says of his Fox News colleague: “Tucker’s wonderful, he’s provocative, he’s original, but — man oh man. There are some things that you say that are more inflammatory and outrageous and uncorroborated. And I worry that — and I’m probably going to get in trouble for this — but I’m wondering how much is done to provoke, rather than illuminate.” He added: "Messing around with Jan. 6 stuff …The record to me is pretty damn clear, that there was a riot that was incited and encouraged and unleashed by Donald Trump.” Asked if he would urge his Fox News bosses to reconsider airing the special, Rivera said: “I don’t want to go there, that’s not my job," adding of Carlson: “He’s my colleague. He’s my family. Sometimes you have to speak out about your family.” Fox News didn't respond to The Times' request for comment.
Fox News Host Destroys Tucker Carlson's Replacement Theory

Tucker Carlson once again made the case last night that the Democratic Party is “replacing” Americans with undocumented immigrants, a group the Fox News host describes as “more obedient” Democratic voters. Carlson has been promoting the idea on his Fox News show for months, despite a public backlash against a...
Even Geraldo Is Pissed About Tucker Carlson's Unhinged Jan. 6 Movie, Which Has Ties to Pizzagate

It turns out that alleging the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol was a hoax doesn’t sit well with a lot of people. Tucker Carlson this week debuted a trailer for his fantastical upcoming “documentary” that claims the insurrection was a “false flag” operation. The trailer has drawn the ire of politicians and media figures from both sides of the aisle. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) bashed Carlson after the trailer was released. So too did fellow Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera, who called the “false flag” claim “bullshit.”
ADL Urges Fox To Take 'Moral Responsibility' And Pull Tucker Carlson's Jan. 6 Doc

The Anti-Defamation League on Thursday urged Fox Corp. boss Lachlan Murdoch to pull Fox News personality Tucker Carlson’s upcoming “Patriot Purge” series on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, citing the company’s “moral responsibility.”. “I strongly urge you to reconsider airing this program. It has the potential to fuel misdirected anger...
Tucker Carlson Calls Liz Cheney 'Coward' and 'Liar' After She Rips His Insane 1/6 Special

Tucker Carlson responded Thursday night to criticism over his insane upcoming special on January 6. Carlson shared a promo Wednesday night for a “Patriot Purge” documentary series airing soon that features someone suggesting the violent riot at the Capitol was a “false flag.” The series will debut next week on Fox News’ streaming service Fox Nation.
ADL Urges Fox to Cancel Tucker's 'Inflammatory' Jan. 6 Special

Fox News star Tucker Carlson’s upcoming “documentary” series that suggests the Jan. 6 insurrection was a “false flag” operation drew escalating bipartisan criticism on Thursday evening. In a letter to Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt “strongly” urged Fox to “reconsider airing this program,” which is set to premiere next week on Fox Nation, Fox News’ online subscription streaming service.
Geraldo Swipes at Tucker Over Jan. 6 'False Flag' Documentary: 'Inflammatory and Outrageous'

Geraldo Rivera spoke out against his Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson on Thursday for the primetime star’s upcoming conspiratorial documentary on the Jan. 6 insurrection, lamenting that Carlson is peddling “inflammatory and outrageous” rhetoric in an effort to “provoke.”. Carlson, who has long downplayed the violent Capitol riots as nothing...
