Accidents

Major damage

Shelbyville Times-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wrecker prepares to pull a vehicle from a crash...

www.t-g.com

Shelbyville Times-Gazette

Man loses life in Normandy van crash

The lone occupant of a van that ran off Normandy Road late Thursday afternoon was killed in the crash, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. Michael Spain, 51, of Shelbyville was dead at the scene, according to rescue workers. Spain was westbound and ran off the roadway, hit a ditch, rolled...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
Cumberland Times-News

Fire damages Oakland outbuilding

OAKLAND — A flue fire that spread to the roof damaged an outbuilding early Saturday at a Deberry Lane home in Oakland, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said. The 4:06 a.m. blaze resulted in damages estimated at $130,000, the fire marshal's office said. There were no injuries. Investigators said...
MARYLAND STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Fire Damages Heyburn House

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX)-No one was hurt in a structure fire early Tuesday morning in Heyburn. According to Heyburn Fire and Rescue, fire crews were called out at 5:45 a.m. to a house fire on the 1500 block of 18th Street. The first engine crew to the scene could see the west side of the home on fire. No one was inside the house at the time. The East End Fire and Burley Fire Department were called in to help put the blaze out. The fire was extinguished at around 8 a.m. The Idaho Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Images shared by Heyburn Fire show extensive damage to the house.
HEYBURN, ID
kvor.com

Dozen trailers damaged in fire

Clothing and furniture were destroyed, in a fire outside a Goodwill store in southern Colorado Springs Monday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire department responded to reports of a semi on fire in the 2800 block of south Academy, near Hancock. In total, 12 semis caught on fire because they were so close together. Firefighters on scene say the trailers were mostly full and were attempting to move any undamaged trailers from the site. Tips to firefighters allege that someone was in the area when the fire started, and a police officer claims that a caller stated the fire was intentionally set.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Bangor Daily News

Veazie police cruiser sees major damage following Friday crash

A crash involving a Veazie police cruiser and passenger car Friday afternoon led the drivers of both vehicles to be taken to a local hospital and left the cruiser with substantial damage. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Chase Road and State Street in...
VEAZIE, ME
Herald-Journal

Accidents damage home, cattle

A car with Washington license plates, missed the HWY 91, 800 North intersection east of IFA, and plowed through two fences and a field before bouncing off a brick home at 587 East 800 North. The elderly couple driving the car were able to walk away from the accident, but...
ACCIDENTS
Fayetteville Observer

Fire in Fayetteville causes major damage to home converted to apartments in Haymount

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire early Monday that heavily damaged a home in Haymount that had been converted into apartments. Firefighters were sent to the 1500 block of Fort Bragg Road at 2:30 a.m., according to a statement released by the Fayetteville Fire Department. About $125,000 in damage was done to the structure, it said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Quad Cities Onlines

Fire damages Bettendorf home

Bettendorf firefighters responded to a house fire early Thursday. Firefighters were called to 2907 Glenn St. at 2:36 a.m. A smoke alarm woke the occupant of the home who was able to get out of his house and to the neighbor’s house for help, according to a news release from the city of Bettendorf. He was transported by Medic to Genesis East.
BETTENDORF, IA
WNMT AM 650

Two Units Damaged In Apartment Fire

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Duluth Fire Department responded to reports of smoke and fire coming from the 2nd floor of an apartment building in the 1600 block of Commonwealth Avenue. The fire was extinguished and confined to one unit of the four-plex. Residents in that unit and the apartment...
DULUTH, MN
Austin Daily Herald

Weekend fire damages oven, smoke damage to home

A home in the southwest of Austin was damaged over the weekend by fire. According to an Austin Police report, at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, an officer was dispatched to a home in the 1400 block of Fourth Ave. SW for a report of a house fire. When the...
AUSTIN, MN
WKRG News 5

Fire damages Saraland Ruby Tuesday

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire damages a popular chain restaurant in Saraland. Viewer Penny Honodel sent us this video. The fire was called in just before 1:00 o’clock Monday morning at Ruby Tuesday’s. Saraland Fire Chief Jeff Ludlam said firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building near […]
SARALAND, AL
WNYT

Cars damaged in Menands fire

MENANDS - A vehicle fire is under investigation. The fire started near Building 21 of Park Lane Apartments in the village of Menands. Multiple departments responded and were able to put the fire out quickly. Another car sustained slight damage. Luckily, no one was hurt. Investigators are still looking into...
MENANDS, NY
Times Gazette

Fire damage limited to door

A smoke detector alerted the occupants of a Hillsboro home to a fire Tuesday evening, possibly saving further damage to the two-story structure. Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Lt. Branden Jackman said the district received a call reporting a structure fire at 120 June Ave. at 7:01 p.m. Upon firefighters’...
HILLSBORO, OH
Rutland Herald

Fire damages city building

An auto-repair shop sustained heavy damage shortly past midnight Tuesday after an electrical fire broke out. Rutland City Fire Chief Bill Lovett said Wednesday that three minutes past midnight firefighters responded to 10 Baxter St., home of 88 Motorsports, for reports of smoke. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke pouring out from behind an entrance door, as well as a garage door.
RUTLAND, VT
Shelbyville Times-Gazette

Minor injury

The driver of this car escaped with minor injuries after swerving to avoid another vehicle Sunday afternoon on Dover Street. Ines Lizarraga Curiel, 60, of Quarry Street told police a black pickup crossed into her lane. She tried to avoid the truck and her Saturn Ion turned on its side as it ran up the wall next to Willow Mount Cemetery. She was treated at the scene by a Bedford County Emergency Medical Service crew.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
Shelbyville Times-Gazette

Wreck takes life

Raymond M. “Ray” Herschberger, 76, of Flat Creek was killed Monday afternoon when his truck veered off Knights Campground Road near the Dixon Road intersection and turned onto its side. Further details were not available from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Sacramento

Man Suffers Major Injuries In 2-Car Crash Involving Pregnant Woman In Rocklin

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A man suffered major injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a pregnant driver in Rocklin, police said Tuesday evening. According to the Rocklin Police Department, the pregnant woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of Springview Drive and Hearthstone Circle. Both vehicles sideswiped each other, causing the man to crash his car head-on into a tree, police said. The crash caused the roadway to be closed for about an hour. Investigators said DUI did not appear to be a factor in the crash.
ROCKLIN, CA

