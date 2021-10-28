Major damage

Clothing and furniture were destroyed, in a fire outside a Goodwill store in southern Colorado Springs Monday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire department responded to reports of a semi on fire in the 2800 block of south Academy, near Hancock. In total, 12 semis caught on fire because they were so close together. Firefighters on scene say the trailers were mostly full and were attempting to move any undamaged trailers from the site. Tips to firefighters allege that someone was in the area when the fire started, and a police officer claims that a caller stated the fire was intentionally set.
Comments / 0