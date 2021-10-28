CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

North Korea tells citizens food shortage will last through 2025

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Korea’s totalitarian government has told its people to tighten their belts — literally — for at least another three-plus years before Pyongyang plans on reopening the country’s land border with China, Radio Free Asia reported this week. “Two weeks ago, they told the neighborhood watch unit meeting that...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

North Korea pushes 'delicious' BLACK SWAN meat and claims it is 'exceptional health food' a day after warning starving citizens they will have to eat less food until 2025 when borders reopen

North Korea has put 'delicious' black swan meat on the menu in an effort to overcome chronic food shortages in the country. The black swans are being bred on an industrial scale at a new breeding centre at one of the country's largest duck farms on the east coast, state media said.
HEALTH
lmu.edu

NORTH KOREA: THE BLAST HEARD AROUND THE WORLD

KAMRAN ALISHOV WRITES-The United Nations Security Council announced an emergency meeting following North Korea’s latest missile launch. On October 19th, North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile into waters off the coast of Japan. The information was immediately confirmed by South Korea’s military. At around 10:17 am, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a short-range, submarine-launched ballistic missile being fired from waters near Sinpo on North Korea’s eastern coast. The ballistic missile landed in the Sea of Japan, which forced Japan’s new Prime Minister to interrupt his election campaign. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later gave an interview during which he stated the launches were “very regrettable”. The ballistic launch increased tension between two states but also violated a number of international sanctions imposed by the United Nations.
WORLD
beef2live.com

Top 20 Most Produced Foods In North Korea

Rice was the most produced food commodity in North Korea in 2019 followed by corn and fresh vegetables. North Korea produced more than 2.8 million metric tons of rice in 2019. North Korea produced more than 1 million metric tons of 4 different food commodities in 2019. North Korea, officially...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Popular Mechanics

North Korea Is Slapping Nukes Onto Submarines

North Korea reportedly tested a ballistic missile launched from a submarine. The test, which took place earlier this month, indicates that the impoverished country plans to put nukes on submarines. A second strike capability means that any attack on North Korea could be avenged. North Korea tested a submarine-launched ballistic...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea sends farmers to labor camps for hiding corn amid food shortages

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in North Korea have sentenced five farmers to disciplinary labor for hiding corn meant for redistribution to state supplies, sources in the country told RFA. With an expected meager autumn harvest looming, farmers are nervous...
AGRICULTURE
Telegraph

China tells families to stockpile basic foods over shortage fears

The Chinese government is urging families to stock up on basic necessities after summer floods destroyed crops and led to fears of food shortages. Authorities have also imposed tough new lockdowns in response to coronavirus cases, potentially disrupting food deliveries. The floods, linked to global warming, killed hundreds of people...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Korean People#Radio Free Asia#Chinese#Ap#South Korean
Shore News Network

Chinese city to expand border facilities with North Korea

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese city of Dandong aims to build more facilites at its border crossing with North Korea as the two countries resumed cross-border rail freight traffic, media reported, fuelling anticipation of the complete reopening of the border soon. North Korea shut its borders in January 2020, one...
TRAFFIC
UPI News

U.S. calls for sustained, substantive talks with North Korea

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A day after North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said it was time for the Asian nation to halt its belligerent behavior and engage in "sustained and substantive dialogues" toward denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
Colorado Springs Independent

Blog: Is pot legal in North Korea?

When I first started in the medical marijuana industry in 2015, I kept reading stories that North Korea was a stoner's paradise — a place where one could buy pot in open markets and could find cannabis growing on the side of road. I even read that North Korean soldiers were smoking it! I thought it'd be fun to investigate…
WORLD
Birmingham Star

US Envoy Urges North Korea to End 'Provocations'

The U.S. envoy for North Korea once again urged Pyongyang on Sunday to engage in talks to denuclearize. Special Representative Sung Kim called Pyongyang's recent ballistic missile test concerning and counterproductive against lasting peace in the Korean Peninsula. But Pyongyang has so far rejected offers to return to the table,...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
China
94.3 Jack FM

Printing coupons and eating swans: North Korea innovates amid food, economic woes

SEOUL (Reuters) – From printing coupons as replacement cash to breeding ornamental black swans to eat, North Korea is being forced to innovate to handle economic woes and food shortages as anti-pandemic border lockdowns drag on, reports suggest. With the harvest coming to an end, international observers say North Korea’s...
ECONOMY
The Independent

North Koreans urged to eat ‘delicious’ swan meat amid food shortages

Food scarcity in North Korea has forced its government to take urgent measures, including encouraging the consumption of black swan meat and by using coupons replacements for cash.South Korea’s intelligence agency, the National Intelligence Service, told a group of lawmakers in a closed-door parliamentary briefing on Thursday that the country’s leader Kim Jong-un had issued orders to secure every grain of rice and devote all-out efforts to encourage farming to plug the food shortage, reported Reuters.Earlier this week, state media promoted swan meat and encouraged black swan breeding so that it could serve as a viable source of protein.“Black swan...
CHINA
The Review

Foreign Affairs Column: Missile testing in North Korea

On Sept. 30, the North Korean government announced that it had tested a new anti-aircraft missile, once again raising concerns in the region over the country’s military program. This latest test comes after North Korea announced on Sept. 29 the development of a hypersonic missile, a weapon that is being simultaneously developed in the United States and Russia.
MILITARY
The Independent

China, Russia urge UNSC to end key sanctions on North Korea

China and Russia are urging the U.N. Security Council to end a host of sanctions against North Korea ranging from the export of seafood and textiles to the cap on imports of refined petroleum products and the ban on its citizens working overseas and sending home their earnings.A draft resolution circulated to council members and obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press stresses the economic difficulties in North Korea and says these and other sanctions should be lifted “with the intent of enhancing the livelihood of the civilian population.”The Security Council initially imposed sanctions on North Korea after its first...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy