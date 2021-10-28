North Korea tells citizens food shortage will last through 2025

KAMRAN ALISHOV WRITES-The United Nations Security Council announced an emergency meeting following North Korea’s latest missile launch. On October 19th, North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile into waters off the coast of Japan. The information was immediately confirmed by South Korea’s military. At around 10:17 am, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a short-range, submarine-launched ballistic missile being fired from waters near Sinpo on North Korea’s eastern coast. The ballistic missile landed in the Sea of Japan, which forced Japan’s new Prime Minister to interrupt his election campaign. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later gave an interview during which he stated the launches were “very regrettable”. The ballistic launch increased tension between two states but also violated a number of international sanctions imposed by the United Nations.

