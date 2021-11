A solid Guardians of the Galaxy choices guide can help you make the best decisions when faced with different options about Knowhere, Nova Corps and plenty more besides. However, many choices in Guardians of the Galaxy aren't as important as they seem, whereas others are far more important that you'd think. We've laid out all the best options for you to take below, in chronological order, along with the consequences you can expect for each one. Don't worry, we've written for minimal spoilers too, so while you know what to expect when tough Guardians of the Galaxy choices need to be made, it shouldn't give too much away.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO